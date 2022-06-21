ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco as the Central Texas firefighters who lost their lives following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Lockhart. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of State Park Rd./ FM 20 and San Jacinto St. at about 1:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle wreck, involving a fire truck [...]

AUSTIN, TX
