21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is reminding motorists that it’s against Texas traffic code to leave a car unattended while the engine is running. Officials with the department posted the reminder to Facebook on Thursday saying the only exception to the rule is “if you are able to remote start your vehicle, and the key needs to [be] in the vehicle for it to be driven.”

SEGUIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO