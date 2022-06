It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO