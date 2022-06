The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning fatal crash along Briggs Street near Rosalind Street. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 4am this morning. Lockport and Joliet Fire advised deputies that the driver, a 24-year-old male, had been pinned underneath his Chevy pickup and was deceased. The passenger, also a 24-year old male, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy T. Carr, a 24-year-old male resident of Channahon.

