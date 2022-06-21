ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, IA

Hawks Have Tough Trip to Top Ten Comets

By Zach Ulin
 2 days ago

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team put their seven-game winning streak on the line Monday when they traveled to No. 6 in Class 3A West Liberty and dropped both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In game one, heard on AM and FM KCII, the Comets used early and late...

Lion Summer Teams Battle SEISC Opponents

The Lone Tree summer teams have stayed in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference the last couple nights with the baseball squad splitting a pair of games and softball falling in two. The baseball team was all over Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday in an 11-3 Lion victory. The offense recorded 10 hits...
Raven Comeback Comes Up Short Against Falcons; Early Morning Finishes in Loss to MEPO

In a strange day of roughly 10 innings of baseball, Hillcrest Academy dropped a pair of Southeast Iowa Superconference contests Wednesday. Action started in the morning when the Ravens boarded a bus for Mediapolis, to complete a game that was suspended in the fifth inning Tuesday night due to weather with the score at 7-2. The initial segment of the game saw each team score two in the first before Mediapolis took the lead for good with a five run third prior to suspension. After action resumed, the Bulldogs put up two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to take an 11-2 win. The Ravens had three total hits against No. 9 MEPO with Liam and Luke Schrock and Rowan Miller each having a knock. The Schrock’s each had a run while Luke Schrock and Jace Rempel drove in one each. Luke Schrock took the loss on the hill, throwing four frames, giving up 10 hits, four earned runs and striking out three.
Golden Hawk Baseball Splits With Comets

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team traveled to West Liberty Monday night and came home with one of a possible two victories in a varsity doubleheader with the Comets. Game one was rough for the Hawks, falling 16-1 in four innings. In the nightcap, heard on AM and FM KCII, things went Mid-Prairie’s way to the tune of a 7-3 win. It was back and forth in the early going, with the Golden Hawks falling behind 1-0 early on a single Comet run in the second. Mid-Prairie took the lead with a pair in the third with Karson Grout and Brady Weber driving in Cain Brown and Will Cavanagh. A single Comet run in the home half tied the game at two before Mid-Prairie put up another two spot in the fourth with Brown and Collin Miller scoring on RBI contact from Grout and Will Cavanagh. Things stayed that way until the sixth when the Hawks got some big insurance in the form of three runs when Cavanagh, Camron Pickard and Alex Bean all came home with Bean supplying an RBI hit. Up 7-2 Mid-Prairie starter Bowen Burmeister ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. Brown came out of the pen and got out of the jam unscathed and went on to record the six out save. After the contest, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about his pitching tandem in the win. “They did excellent for us tonight. Bowen (Burmeister) has been out of the pen for us and made his first start tonight. We have had some injuries come on and he stepped up to the plate. He did an awesome job for us. Throwing strikes, he really cruised through with his curveball and his fastball and was able to locate both. He got some big outs for us. Then Cain Brown coming into the game and shutting it down for the save. Excellent job. Those guys were really efficient tonight and that’s exactly what we needed.”
Hillcrest Hosts Pekin

The Hillcrest baseball and softball teams are back on the home diamond in Kalona Thursday to entertain the Pekin Panthers. Hillcrest baseball is 7-10 this year and 6-5 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after an 8-6 loss to West Burlington Wednesday. On the season, the Ravens are hitting .237 as a team with Luke Schrock at .348 with 23 hits and 18 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in 15. On the mound, Hillcrest has a 4.20 ERA with Schrock 3-2 in 30 innings with a 3.97 mark. Seth Ours is 2-2 with a 2.39. Pekin is 6-11 overall 5-5 in the league entering tonight after a 9-6 loss to Highland Tuesday. Pekin hits .281 altogether with four players over .300 led by Jackson Horras at .400. Colton Comstock has 19 hits and 12 driven in. Pekin pitchers have a 5.16 team ERA with Comstock and Chase Stansberry a combined 5-0 with an ERA under one. These two teams met earlier this year in Packwood with the Ravens taking a 15-11 win.
Raven Softball Roughed Up by Bullettes; Boys To Complete Suspended Game Wednesday

It was a tough trip to Mediapolis Tuesday night for the Hillcrest Academy Raven softball team as they dropped a five inning affair to the Bullettes by an 11-1 score. MEPO was on the board early and often, with two runs in the first, two more in the third, a five spot in the fourth and two in the fifth. The Ravens got their lone tally in the fifth. Hillcrest softball falls to 4-11 on the year with the loss.
Washington Softball Falls to CCA and Marion, Summer Teams Host Fort Madison Tonight

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.
Anderson Shuts Down Bears in Eagle Victory

Chalk up another South Iowa Cedar League victory for Keota on Monday when they handled English Valleys 7-1 at home. The Bears (3-12, 3-9) struck first with a run in the first only to have the Eagles respond back with four in the second and the game was busted open in the sixth with a three run frame. Aidan Anderson was in control on the mound tossing a complete game three hitter with the one run being unearned and he struck out nine Bear batters. The offense collected nine hits with Caleb Waterhouse going 2-for-4 with three RBI. Anderson and Evan Vittetoe each connected on a pair of knocks. The Eagles improve to 14-4 overall and 10-2 in the league. The Keota softball team couldn’t get anything going in a 13-0 loss to the Bears to fall to 0-14 overall and 0-13 in conference.
Raven Baseball Flies by Falcons; Girls Drop Contest to Ranked L-M

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team defended the home diamond Monday with an 8-2 win over visiting Louisa-Muscatine. After a single Raven run in the first for the early advantage, L-M pushed across single runs in the third and fifth before Hillcrest got hot, with a seven-run sixth to erase the deficit and run away with the win. After his two-homer day on Saturday against top five Kee, Seth Ours had another big night with two hits and two driven in to lead the way for the Ravens. Liam Schrock, Luke Schrock, Josiah Beachy, Mason Bender and Rowan Miller all had a run batted in. Ours recorded the victory on the hill working six and two thirds, allowing eight hits, two runs and punching out 11 on 91 pitches. With the win, Hillcrest completes a season sweep of L-M. Raven baseball stands at 7-8 on the season.
Hit Parade for Demons in Panther Doubleheader Rout

Runs were plentiful and the innings were few last night at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex when the Washington softball team rolled to a pair of victories over Mount Pleasant by a combined 31-1 tally. As heard on KCII, the two games lasted just a total of six innings with the...
Iowa basketball lands legacy commit for 2024

(Iowa City) -- Iowa picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Cooper Koch on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Koch is the son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch and is the first known commitment for the Class of 2024 to Iowa. Koch is ranked No. 51 nationally, No. 8 at power...
Iowa Gets Verbal Commitment From Son of Former Hawkeye

I never start a story with a video, but for this one, I need to. Watch this clip and tell me it doesn't remind you of some recent magic in Iowa City?. Looks a lot like Frank Garza rebounding for his son Luka Garza during his years in Iowa City, doesn't it? In this case, it's former Hawkeye JR Koch rebounding for his son, Cooper. The elder Koch played for Iowa from 1995 through 1999, averaging just over 7 points per game during his career.
Swim Lessons Begin at YMCA

The pool at the Washington YMCA has just begun their summer swim lessons. Amy Schulte, the CEO of the Washington YMCA notes that these classes fill up quickly. “It’s important for kids to realize that water is fun but that it’s also something to be cautious around. Kids can be really fearless at times so it’s important for us to teach them that adults need to know when they are going to be around the water.”
