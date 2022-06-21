ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Police looking for naked man seen on golf course in New Forest

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEpU0_0gHDBaok00

Police are hunting a naked man who has been spotted on a golf course in the New Forest.

Officers say they have received reports of the man being spotted at Lyndhurst Golf Course as well as in a cemetery in the Hampshire national park.

They say they do not consider the man to be a “threat to the public” but advised people not to approach him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMmC5_0gHDBaok00
A pony grazes as the dawn rises over Britain’s newest National Park at Lyndhurst (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Archive)

Posting on Facebook, New Forest Heart Cops wrote: “Recently we’ve received several reports from people who have seen a naked man walking in the New Forest.

“He’s been spotted in the area behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench, in the woods that run alongside the A35 from Ashurst to Lyndhurst and on the 9th fairway at Lyndhurst Golf Course.

“We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols this morning.

“He doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public but our advice is don’t approach him and contact us immediately.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
newschain

Resident of blazing flats says fire started in his flat by charging e-bike

A resident of a high-rise block of flats has said a blaze that forced dozens of people to evacuate began after an e-bike being charged in his home caught fire. Liiban Shakat described thinking he was “going to die” after his friend, whom he named as Abid Naser Mohamed, woke him up and led him to the guest bedroom, which was engulfed in flames.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Police#The New Forest#Bolton S Bench#Ashurst#Lyndhurst
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
newschain

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

A man who drove his car through crowds of people in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and injuring pedestrians, has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defence claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 found guilty of wounding prison officer

A killer who shot dead a policeman in 2003 has been found guilty of wounding a female prison officer using a “deadly” home-made weapon. Former US Marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used the pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Eight child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further eight referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the Metropolitan Police.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Meta removes ‘large numbers’ of upskirting images found on Facebook

Facebook owner Meta said it has removed a large number of groups and accounts which were sharing upskirting content following a BBC News investigation into the issue. It said some content which was reported to Facebook by the investigation was not immediately removed, with the site saying it did not appear to breach its community standards.
INTERNET
newschain

Police record major fall in crime at Glastonbury Festival

Police at Glastonbury have recorded approximately 85% less crime so far this year compared to the last festival in 2019. A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police told the PA news agency this may be because the event has gone largely cashless and attendees are paying using their phones. As...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Watchdog to reinvestigate police over bungled serial killer probe

The police watchdog is to reinvestigate the Metropolitan Police over their initial handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said there is evidence that its original investigation into the conduct of officers was “materially flawed”, with “new information” coming out at the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor, held last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Glastonbury sees ‘huge drop in crime numbers’

Glastonbury has seen a “huge drop in crime numbers” this year but the festival has historically been a “very safe place”, police have said. As of Friday morning, Avon and Somerset Police had recorded approximately 85% less crime so far this year compared with the last festival in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

At least 155 dead after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan and killed at least 155 people. The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the detail and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter in Paktika, some 100 miles south of the capital Kabul. “A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

French paratroopers conduct military drill in Estonia in message to Russia

French armed forces have conducted a surprise military exercise in Estonia, deploying more than 100 paratroopers in the Baltic country that neighbours Russia, the French defence ministry said. The airborne operation conducted on Tuesday night and dubbed Thunder Lynx “enabled, at very short notice, the dropping of about 100 paratroopers”...
MILITARY
newschain

Boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major search operation

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found in the River Taff after a major search operation in north Cardiff. South Wales Police confirmed the boy’s death following an extensive search involving police, fire crews, ambulance officers, coastguards and a police helicopter. Detective Inspector Abi Biddle said the...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy