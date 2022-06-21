ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kidoodle Streamer Receives Investment From TriWest Capital Partners

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Kidoodle , the children’s streaming service that bills itself as a safe environment for young viewers as well as advertisers, has received an equity investment from Canada’s TriWest Capital Partners .

The deal values the 10-year-old digital media firm based in Calgary at $465 million and brings its fundraising total to date to $62 million. Kidoodle offers a bundle of subscription streaming channels that feature content hand-selected to be appropriate for impressionable young minds. It also has ad-supported tiers that promise to offer a carefully controlled environment for age-appropriate advertising.

Kidoodle, owned by A Parent Media Co., saw rapid growth during the pandemic and has been looking to capitalize on both ends of the streaming video growth curve: subscription and ad-supported. Kidoodle has ad-filtering technology that is also being licensed out to other users as concerns grow among mainstream digital publishers about thespread of objectionable content online.

As part of the investment, TriWest Capital’s Jon Spencer has joined Kidoodle’s board of directors.

“Management’s vision has allowed APMC to build industry leading ad-technology to provide solutions to open media platform problems, all while prioritizing the protection of children in a rapidly growing and changing industry,” Spencer said. “TriWest is excited to be part of the Company’s next phase of growth and is proud to partner with a team committed to the family values APMC represents.”

The Canadian private equity firm’s interest in Kidoodle is validating for the entrepreneurs who pursued their vision for a kid-safe streaming platform long before the streaming wars erupted. Kidoodle is available in about 160 markets around the world. The company has mostly licensed content but is stepping up its output of originals.

“We feel that this alignment validates the achievements we have made to date and our commitment to families globally in a time when protections for children are needed the most,” said Kidoodle founder Michael Lowe, who lists his title as CEO and Dad. Neil Gruninger is also listed as as founder and president as well as “Uncle.”

“As we face a period of time where child safety should be the most important conversation, we are committed to shifting the narrative,” said Gruninger. “We are thrilled to have TriWest join the Kidoodle.TV family and worked hard to align with a finance partner that understands not only the opportunity, but that families should come first. That’s part of our DNA.”

The pact between A Public Media Co. and Kidoodle came together with the help of Fred Mannix Jr., a successful Canadian polo player turned investment banking executive.

“This is a business for positive impact. As a father, it was important to me to stand behind the strong work ethic and commitment to safety for children that this company represents,” Mannix said.

Correction: A Parent Media Co. has raised a total of $62 million to date. An earlier version of this story stated TriWest Capital Partners had invested $62 million in this round.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sports, Streaming Drive Volume As Fox Wraps Upfront

Click here to read the full article. Madison Avenue’s growing interest in sports and streaming video helped Fox Corp. nab new ad dollars amid a softening market. The owner of the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel expects an uptick in advertising commitments made in advance of its next programming schedule, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company becomes the latest media outlet to wrap negotiations in the industry’s annual “upfront.” Advertisers were interested in Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming hub; the company’s sports events; and its Fox News programming, this person said, among other offerings. The...
ECONOMY
Variety

U.K. Film, High End TV Production Spend Forecast to Hit $9.3 Billion by 2025, Further Squeezing Skills Shortage

Click here to read the full article. Film and high-end TV production spend in the U.K. is predicted to hit up to £7.66 ($9.4 billion) by 2025, according to new research commissioned by industry body ScreenSkills. That is an annual average growth rate of 7.3% over the next three years. While that’s good news for the industry, it will also impact the already critical skills shortfall. The research suggested over 20,000 new full-time crew will need to be trained up to meet demand. Training of both existing workforce and new recruits will require an investment of £95.1 million to £104.3 million per year....
MOVIES
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
Variety

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage. The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Canada#Investment#Triwest Capital Partners#A Parent Media Co#Triwest Capital#Apmc
Variety

Nia Vardalos Announces ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Is Filming Now in Greece

Click here to read the full article. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchise’s writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her  Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos’ next feature directorial outing after 2009’s “I Hate Valentine’s Day.” “We are in Greece filming ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting,” Vardalos said. The director’s caption added:”Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus!” Vardalos wrote in the post’s caption....
MOVIES
Variety

Khaby Lame Becomes the No. 1 Most-Followed TikTok Creator

Click here to read the full article. Khaby Lame is now the official king of TikTok. The short-form comedy video virtuoso now has 142.8 million followers on TikTok, which puts him above previous top TikTok creator Charli D’Amelio (who currently has 142.3 million). Lame was born in Senegal and his family moved when he was a 1-year-old to Chivasso, Italy. He launched his TikTok channel and shared his first comic video in March 2020, after he was laid off from a factory job in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old’s comedy bits have gained a massive following, and he’s become...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Scores Multi-Million Dollar Investment, Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment landed a multi-million dollar injection from venture capital firm Calculus Capital, giving the production company a financial boost to hire additional executives and acquire new projects. Along with its recently inked first-look deal with New Republic Pictures, the investment provides Riff Raff with significant firepower to bid on buzzy material and court writers across both sides of the Atlantic. Already, Riff Raff has appointed media executive Stephen Fuss as CEO to support the growth of the company across film and television production. Under Fuss’ new guidance, the company plans to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Paul Reiser’s Son Had to Explain ‘The Boys’ Is ‘This Disgusting’ on Purpose Before He Joined the Show

Click here to read the full article. Paul Reiser was introduced as The Legend, the nickname of Vought’s former head of hero management, on last week’s episode of “The Boys” Season 3. But Reiser himself was introduced to the character and the show, in all its bloody, raunchy superhero glory, not long before the world saw him in the part, as the “Stranger Things” star was oblivious to the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series until showrunner Eric Kripke and co. reached out to him for the guest spot. “I knew precious little about the show. I had not seen the show....
TV SERIES
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘They/Them’ First Trailer Pits Kevin Bacon Against the Gays in Conversion Therapy Camp Slasher

Click here to read the full article. Bigotry is the real horror in the first teaser for “They/Them,” a new slasher film about conversion therapy starring Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine. Written and directed by John Logan, “They/Them” stars Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp dedicated to “curing” LGBTQ+ teenagers of their sexual and gender identities. Over the course of a week-long session at the camp, Whistler butts heads with Jordan (played by Germaine), a trans and nonbinary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themself after attending the camp. As Jordan...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney and Starz Team Up in Latin America

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Company and Starz have teamed up to offer a streaming subscription bundle, including Star Plus, Disney Plus and Starzplay, in Latin America. The latest development comes as competition continues to heat up in the region and more deep-pocketed players, led by streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple Plus, seek to further boost their subscriptions. The bundle, offered in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru on Disney Plus and Star Plus websites, will offer subscriptions to all three streaming services with one price in the local currency. Subscribers will...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Isn’t Disney+’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Special Streaming on Disney+?

Click here to read the full article. Next week, Disney+ will release its second annual variety special for Pride month — featuring a parade of talent celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community “through song and storytelling.” But “Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” won’t be available on Disney+ itself. Rather, the special will premiere June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Asked why “Say It With Pride” will not be distributed on Disney+, a company spokesperson declined to provide an explanation. Note that last year’s “This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular” from Disney+ also streamed only on...
SOCIETY
Variety

Netflix, Disney+ Plan to Sell Ads, But Fox Nation Already Has Some

Click here to read the full article. Streaming outlet Fox Nation is already running the commercials its larger rivals say they want to sell. Big subscription-based streamers like Netflix and Disney+ have caught the attention of Madison Avenue with recent announcements about launching ad-supported tiers for their services. Fox Nation, a smaller streaming outlet that is part of Fox News Media, has quietly opened some of its selections for advertisers. Subscribers who recently streamed “Duck Family Treasure,” a new special that stars members of the Robertson family from the long-running series “Duck Dynasty,” likely saw something that people who binge-watch often don’t:...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Shows Off Alexa Speaking in the Voice of a Dead Relative

Click here to read the full article. “Hey Alexa, what’s another word for ‘creepy’?” In a demo that has drawn comparisons to dystopian series “Black Mirror,” Amazon revealed that it has developed a way for its Alexa voice assistant to replicate the speech of a dead relative — based on less than a minute of recorded audio of the original person. The ecommerce giant showed off the new technology Wednesday at its re:MARS conference, Amazon’s global artificial-intelligence event for machine learning, automation, robotics and space. In a video demo shown at the event, a young boy says, “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ed Sheeran Scores Second Victory in Copyright Trial as Judge Awards Him $1.1 Million in Costs

Click here to read the full article. Ed Sheeran has scored a second victory in his recent copyright trial after a British judge awarded the singer over $1.1 million in costs. The sum represents approximately 90% of Sheeran’s legal bill. Explaining his decision to award Sheeran such substantial costs, Judge Antony Zacaroli wrote in his judgment: “The starting point is to identify the winners and losers in the action because the general rule is that the unsuccessful party pays the costs of the successful party… There is no dispute as to this: [Sheeran] undoubtedly won and won on every substantial point.” In April,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Elvis and His Team Fooled the Press (Including Variety!) With Fake Story of Police Crackdown on ‘Risque’ Act

Click here to read the full article. With the opening of “Elvis,” Aussie director Baz Luhrmann’s opulent and operatic retelling of the life of Elvis Presley, the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll returns to Hollywood, where his first local stage performance took place 65 years this October, in the form of a grandly ambitious biopic. It’s a movie that “prints the myth” on at least one key count … but so did Variety, back in the day. If you watch closely, you’ll catch a reference to Elvis’ purported trouble with at least one local police department, supposedly vigilantly monitoring EP’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix’s Jordan Moblo Joins Universal Studio Group as Head of Creative Acquisitions and IP Management

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Moblo has been hired at Universal Studio Group (USG) as head of creative acquisitions and IP management, the company announced today. The executive was previously Netflix’s director of IP scouting. Moblo takes over for Scott Nemes, who recently exited Universal Studios Group for AGBO, though Moblo’s role is an expanded version of Nemes’ executive vice president of creative acquisitions and international development position. As executive vice president of USG’s IP focused division, Moblo and his team will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for USG’s four studios: Universal Television (UTV), UCP, Universal International...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Man of God’ Review: Teen Girls Turn the Tables on a Peeping Pastor in Clever L.A. Play

Click here to read the full article. The lights come up on four Korean American teens crowded around a hotel bed. They’re members of a So Cal church group on a mission to Bangkok, Thailand — though the location only matters is the abstract. Audiences never leave the hotel room in “Man of God,” although director Maggie Burrows’ creative staging of this punchy feminist one-act from Anna Ouyang Moench has our imaginations working overtime. Neon lights outside the window suggest the world of temptation beyond the sanctuary of the hotel room. This should be a safe space, but the play’s opening...
RELIGION
Variety

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Will Not Be Held in Ukraine, European Broadcasting Union Confirms After Ukraine Pushes Back

Click here to read the full article. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the annual Eurovision Song Contest, has categorically stated that next year’s competition will not take place in Ukraine. “The EBU fully understands the disappointment that greeted the announcement that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) cannot be staged in Ukraine, this year’s winning country,” they said in a statement. “The decision was guided by the EBU’s responsibility to ensure the conditions are met to guarantee the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, the planning of which needs to begin immediately in the...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy