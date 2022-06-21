ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

By Rob Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BplhA_0gHDASk100

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.

Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.

His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.

“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.

“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based on a tropical solar year of 365.25 days.”

Recent research showed that Stonehenge’s sarsens were added during the same phase of construction around 2500 BC.

They were sourced from the same area and subsequently remained in the same formation. This indicates they worked as a single unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMo4T_0gHDASk100

Prof Darvill, from Bournemouth University, analysed these stones, examining their numerology and comparing them to other known calendars from this period.

He identified a solar calendar in their layout, suggesting they served as a physical representation of the year that helped the inhabitants keep track of the days, weeks and months.

“The proposed calendar works in a very straightforward way. Each of the 30 stones in the sarsen circle represents a day within a month, itself divided into three weeks each of 10 days,” he said.

The distinctive stones in the circle mark the start of each week and the intercalary month of five days and a leap day every four years were also reflected in the design.

“The intercalary month, probably dedicated to the deities of the site, is represented by the five trilithons in the centre of the site,” Prof Darvill said.

“The four Station Stones outside the Sarsen Circle provide markers to notch up until a leap day.”

This means the winter and summer solstices would be framed by the same pairs of stones every year.

One of the trilithons also frames the winter solstice, indicating it may have been the new year.

This solstitial alignment also helps calibrate the calendar - any errors in counting the days would be easily detectable as the sun would be in the wrong place on the solstices.

Such a calendar, with 10-day weeks and extra months, may seem unusual today but were adopted by many cultures during this period

“Such a solar calendar was developed in the eastern Mediterranean in the centuries after 3000 BC and was adopted in Egypt as the Civil Calendar around 2700 BC and was widely used at the start of the Old Kingdom about 2600 BC,” Prof Darvill said.

This raises the possibility that the calendar tracked by Stonehenge may stem from the influence of one of these other cultures.

  • The paper, Keeping time at Stonehenge, is published in the journal Antiquity.

Comments / 136

He causes to become (Ps.83:18 )
2d ago

makes no sense..you mean no one thought of just carving a calender on a rock..seems to me they went a little overboard

Reply(16)
16
Truth hurts
2d ago

Ummm I don't think so! How did they erect those huge stones and how did they cap the top on some of the stones? Just too much for a simple calendar, I think it's purpose was something even more significant than a calendar! Just my opion with NOTHING to back it up.

Reply(1)
8
john brown
3d ago

I wonder how many people drew a 6 figure salary to figure that out

Reply(4)
27
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Scientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life Inside

Scientists recently announced the tantalizing discovery of ancient prokaryotic and algal cells – which may potentially still be alive – inside an 830-million-year-old rock salt crystal. Now, the researchers have spoken a little bit more about their recent study and suggested they have plans to crack open the crystal in the hope of revealing whether this ancient life is truly still alive.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Solar Calendar#Ancient Egyptians#Stonehenge#Bournemouth University
Jax Hudur

The World's First Temple is Older than the Pyramids and the Stonehenge

A team of Turkish- American archaeologists has discovered the world’s first temple known to man in Gobekli Tepe, located in southeast Anatolia. Gobekli tepe in Turkish means pot belly. First discovered in a survey in 1963, excavations began in 1994–1995. By 1997, T- shaped 6meters high stone pillars built by neolithic communities 11500 years ago were unearthed.
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

Years after finding it, archeologists enter chamber under a Peruvian temple

Today, the temples, canals, and plazas of Chavín de Huántar stand mostly in ruins. But the site (about 250 kilometers north of Lima, Peru) was once was the heart of the Chavín culture, a civilization that flourished in the central Andes centuries before the rise of the Inca Empire. Its oldest granite and limestone temples date back to about 1200 BCE, but people have lived at the site for much longer, since at least 3000 BCE.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 134 Ancient Settlements North of Hadrian’s Wall

Starting around 122 C.E., more than 15,000 men spent at least six years building Hadrian’s Wall to mark the northwest boundary of the Roman Empire. Measuring 73 miles in length, the defensive fortification—made primarily from stone and turf—spanned the width of present-day northern England, with forts and observation towers occupied by Roman soldiers built along the way.
SCIENCE
Salon

A giant planet may have "escaped" from our solar system, study finds

Although Pluto lost its status as "Planet Nine" when it was downgraded to dwarf planet, there is ample evidence that our solar system either had or currently has a large planet far beyond Pluto that may one day claim Pluto's former mantle and become the rightful ninth planet. Unusually regular orbital patterns observed in the Kuiper belt hint that some celestial body more massive than Pluto lurks beyond the distant band of icy debris at the edge of the solar system where Pluto, Eris and other dwarf planets live.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Announce a Breakthrough in Determining Life’s Origin on Earth

Life May have existed on a different planet before EarthBlenderTimer/Pixabay. The biggest question that science has been trying to answer since its creation is the origin of life on Earth. What exactly brought life to Earth from a biological perspective? Today, we are lucky enough to have access to technology that allows humanity to look at its evolution from a molecular level, the truth is hidden somewhere at this very small level and Scientists may have just found an answer.
Daily Mail

Gallstone extracted from the mummified body of a 16th Century Italian prince is used to reconstruct the first ancient genome of E. coli - showing how the notorious superbug has evolved over 400 years

When you think about precious crown jewels, a 400-year-old gallstone is probably not what springs to mind!. However, a team of scientists have found something very valuable inside calcified balls extracted from a 16th century Italian prince's gallbladder. Remnants of early E. Coli were found to be present, and researchers...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy