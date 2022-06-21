ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Grant Shapps is ‘a snake-oil salesman,’ says union boss

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEMUa_0gHDAP5q00

The war of words between the main rail union and the government has stepped up, with a top RMT official describing the transport secretary, Grant Shapps , as “a snake-oil salesman”.

It follows Mr Shapps telling parliament that the union wishes “to drag the railway back to the 1970s”.

The transport secretary said: “They are employing the tactics of bygone unions: deflecting accountability for their strikes on to others; attempting to shift the blame for their action, which will cause disruption and damage to millions of people; and claiming that others are somehow preventing an agreement to their negotiation.”

But on the first day of the biggest rail strike since 1989, Eddie Dempsey, senior assistant general secretary of the RMT, told The Independent : “I’m afraid Grant Shapps couldn’t lie straight in bed. He’s a snake-oil salesman, he’s been lying to the British public, he’s been lying to Parliament.

“A lot of what the government is saying is lunatic hyperbole and incendiary remarks. They don’t want a settlement.

“The government is stripping billions out of our industry at the same time as protecting profits in the industry, a lot of it going to tax havens, and telling our members they’ve got to lose their jobs and tighten their belts.

“We think that’s a disgrace, and we’re prepared to fight to make sure our members have got job security and a pay rise. So if we can get that settlement these strikes will be called off.”

In a revelation about the warmth of the relationship between the union and the management of Network Rail and the train operators, Mr Dempsey told The Independent the employers had conducted themselves “with grace”.

He said: “I have to say people on the industry side of this dispute have been conducting themselves properly, and if you listen to their statement it’s quite measured, but Grant Shapps is holding the pen. So until he lets go of it, we can’t reach a settlement and the disputes will remain on.”

Mr Shapps’s speech to parliament added: “We have seen union leaders use all the tricks in the book to confuse, to obfuscate and to mislead the public.

“I do not think the public will be hoodwinked.”

Further strikes are set for Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June. Disruption to services will continue until Sunday 26 June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman, 66, told she ‘doesn’t qualify’ for state pension due to National Insurance loophole

People approaching retirement age are being urged to check whether they are entitled to a state pension after a 66-year-old woman was told she “doesn’t qualify”.The mother of five reached retirement age only to receive a letter informing her she was not entitled to the benefit.Her son took to Reddit to explain his mother had missed out on National Insurance (NI) credits while raising her five children.People in Britain need to have at least 10 qualifying years on their NI record to receive a proportion of state pension and 35 years to claim the full amount.The Express reported that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bill to override parts of protocol is an attack and must be stopped, says O’Dowd

The Conservative party must act responsibly and stop the “attack” that is under way through a bill to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal, Sinn Fein has said.Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the Northern Ireland Protocol is working for businesses, workers and families.On Monday, controversial legislation will be given its second reading in Parliament, with the House of Commons set to debate the main principles of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and decide whether it can proceed for further consideration.The UK Government has said the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling...
POLITICS
The Independent

Overturning of Roe v Wade abortion rights ‘big step backwards’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has condemned a decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States as a “big step backwards”.The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.It is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.The Prime Minister told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, that the move was a “big step backwards”, adding: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”UK politicians from across the spectrum spoke out against the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Train strikes: 83% of The Independent readers support them, according to poll

As a weekend of travel chaos looms this weekend, 83 per cent of The Independent readers say they support the train strikes, according to a poll.Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators staged 24-hour walkouts on 21 and 23 June and will for a third time on Saturday 25 June.The RMT Union voted for a strike over pay, redundancies and “a guarantee there will be no detrimental changes to working practices”.One reader, commenting under the name Itolduso, wrote: “The strike has interrupted an important family event on Saturday but I am still 100 per cent behind the RMT.”Another...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Dutch government to rein in flights at Schiphol Airport

The Dutch government said Friday it will cut the maximum number of flights allowed each year at the country's busiest aviation hub, Schiphol Airport, in an attempt to reduce noise and air pollution.The decision — expected to come into force late next year — to cut the number of flights allowed from around 500,000 to 440,000 is a further blow to the airport, which has seen chaos in recent weeks amid security staff shortages, with hours-long lines of passengers waiting to board flights.The airport last week announced it will have to reduce the number of passengers it can handle...
WORLD
The Independent

British citizen on hunger strike in Egypt jail allowed exercise for first time in three years

A British citizen on more than 80 days of hunger strike in an Egyptian has been granted half an hour of exercise for the time in three years.It comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the first time acknowledged the plight of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, 40, promising in parliamentTuesday to raise his case with the Egyptian foreign minister during an upcoming visit. The family of the prominent British-Egyptian activist and author fears he may die after drinking just rehydration salts and tea with a bit of milk for three  months.His plight has sparked international uproar with MPs, human right fighters...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Further strike disruption hits Scotland’s railway

Rail passengers in Scotland have been warned of significant disruption on Friday following two days of strike action earlier this week.Train operator ScotRail said passengers should check their journeys in advance.It said signalling boxes on the tracks will open at different times throughout Friday following the latest industrial action on Thursday, while there has also been a knock-on effect from overnight controllers being on strike.Meanwhile, the East Coast Main Line between Edinburgh and North Berwick was closed for a time after a lorry collided with a wall and crashed on to the tracks at Wallyford, East Lothian but later reopened.⚠️1/3 Heading...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Former Tory leader Michael Howard says Johnson should resign after by-election defeat

Boris Johnson should step down, former leader of the Conservative Michael Howard has said following the Tories' by-election losses."The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership,” Howard told BBC Radio 4.The Conservatives lost two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory chair Oliver Dowden resigns after double by-election lossSean O’Grady: Voters have delivered their message on Boris Johnson. The coup is on
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesman#British#Parliament
The Independent

By-election news - live: Boris Johnson vows ‘to learn’ as calls for resignation grow

Boris Johnson has vowed to “listen and learn” after the Tories were defeated in two by-elections on Thursday, leading to increased calls for him to resign. “I’m not going to pretend these are brilliant results,” he admitted. Former Conservative Party leader Michael Howard is among those who urged the prime minister to step down following the disastrous double defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton.The Tory peer – who has remained quiet on the question of the leadership – also suggested that cabinet ministers should consider moving against the PM if he clings on at No 10.Earlier, Oliver Dowden quit...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election win

Labour "smashed it" with a win in the Wakefield by-election on Thursday night (23 June), Sir Keir Starmer has said.Simon Lightwood was elected with 13,166 votes to the Conservatives' 8,231.Elsewhere, the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes."The Tory party is absolutely imploding...We've had the sort of swing that puts us on track for a majority Labour government," Starmer said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strikeStarmer says government wants workers to take pay cut while boosting bankers bonusesThe full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson rows back on biofuel pledge to ease global food crisis

Boris Johnson is considering rowing back on a pledge to scale up the production of biofuel as he tries to ease the global food crisis.The government said the Prime Minister will commit on Friday to look at the UK’s own demands on land and use of biofuel in the face of rising food costs.The use of grain for biofuel is contributing to shortages and higher costs, it added.“While Vladimir Putin continues his futile and unprovoked war in Ukraine and cravenly blockades millions of tonnes of grain, the world’s poorest people are inching closer to starvation,” Mr Johnson said. “From emergency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy