ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

No 10 doesn’t deny PM discussed getting Carrie Johnson environmental role

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2EfB_0gHDAI9z00

Downing Street has not refuted claims that Boris Johnson spoke with aides about getting wife Carrie Johnson two top jobs while Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson discussed environmental roles for his wife in autumn 2020, either for the Cop26 summit or with the Royal Family, sources told the Daily Mirror.

The latest claim followed reports Mr Johnson tried to hire her as his chief of staff when he was Foreign Secretary in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9J4R_0gHDAI9z00

The Prime Minister allegedly went on to suggest securing her a role as green ambassador in the run-up to Cop26 or as communications director for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize.

Downing Street said he had never recommended Mrs Johnson for a Government role, but stopped short of denying that he considered or discussed the move.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has never recommended Mrs Johnson for a Government role, or one as part of the Earthshot Prize.

“Beyond that I wouldn’t get into any conversations the Prime Minister may or may not have had in private.”

The renewed questioning over whether Mr Johnson has wielded his influence to try to secure his now-wife a job came after controversy over the removal of a newspaper report.

The Times first reported on Saturday that Mr Johnson tried to hire Mrs Johnson in the Foreign Office, but the article was removed from later editions.

Downing Street admitted there were conversations between No 10 and the paper after its initial publication and before it was pulled.

Mrs Johnson’s spokeswoman insisted the allegations in the Times’s story were “totally untrue”.

But the veteran journalist behind the story, Simon Walters, stood by it “100%”, saying he did not receive an on-the-record denial during discussions with No 10 before publication.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief aide, supported the report and alleged Mr Johnson also wanted to appoint his wife to a Government job in late 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson loses ‘distressed and disappointed’ ally Oliver Dowden from cabinet

Boris Johnson was dealt a second body blow within hours of his crushing by-election defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, as close ally Oliver Dowden quit as Conservative chairman.In a letter released early on Friday, Mr Dowden appeared to point to the Partygate scandal as a key factor in the double setback, saying that he shared the feelings of Tory supporters who were “distressed and disappointed by recent events”.In a message calling for at the least a change in direction, if not a change of leadership, for the Conservative government, Mr Dowden said: “We cannot carry on with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson and Charles enjoy ‘good old chinwag’ despite Rwanda asylum row

Boris Johnson said he had a “good old chinwag” with the Prince of Wales in Rwanda during their first talks since Charles reportedly criticised his asylum policy as “appalling”.The Prime Minister declined to say whether he defended his widely criticised scheme to forcibly remove migrants to the East African nation when they met for a discussion over tea at a Commonwealth summit.The Prime Minister had earlier in the day stepped back from his suggestion he would urge the heir to the throne to be open minded and stress the “obvious merits” of the policy.The comments had appeared to frustrate royal...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory support for Boris Johnson ebbing after disastrous by-election defeats

Boris Johnson’s hold on the premiership is tonight in peril, amid signs that support for his leadership within the Conservative Party is ebbing away in the wake of a pair of disastrous by-election defeats.As Labour seized back the totemic red-wall seat of Wakefield and Liberal Democrats overturned a record by-election majority to take “true blue” Tiverton & Honiton in Devon, one MP who backed Mr Johnson in a confidence vote less than three weeks ago told The Independent that he and others could no longer support the prime minister.Tory chair Oliver Dowden quit, citing the “distress and disappointment” of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Blow for Johnson as Commonwealth leaders reject bid to oust Baroness Scotland

Boris Johnson has been dealt a fresh blow after Commonwealth leaders rejected his bid to oust secretary-general Baroness Scotland.The Prime Minister had backed Jamaican foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to replace the Labour peer in the role as the public face of the 54-nation body.But allies rejected Mr Johnson’s move and re-elected Baroness Scotland for a second term during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday.Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey! As I said to many of you- if I didn't pull through, God wasn't ready for me to leave Jamaica yet!...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson rows back on biofuel pledge to ease global food crisis

Boris Johnson is considering rowing back on a pledge to scale up the production of biofuel as he tries to ease the global food crisis.The government said the Prime Minister will commit on Friday to look at the UK’s own demands on land and use of biofuel in the face of rising food costs.The use of grain for biofuel is contributing to shortages and higher costs, it added.“While Vladimir Putin continues his futile and unprovoked war in Ukraine and cravenly blockades millions of tonnes of grain, the world’s poorest people are inching closer to starvation,” Mr Johnson said. “From emergency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rwanda asylum scheme ‘will go ahead’ says Johnson amid questions over payments

The Government’s controversial Rwanda asylum policy will go ahead, Boris Johnson insisted on Friday, amid questions about payments already made under the scheme.The widely-criticised scheme is currently in legal limbo – the first flight was halted after an interim injunction from the European Court of Human Rights, pending a decision on the legality of the scheme in the UK courts.It emerged on Thursday that Britain has made payments to Rwanda under the £120 million asylum scheme.I’m confident that it will produce value for moneyBoris JohnsonThe Rwandan government said it had begun spending the cash to be ready in time for...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Daily Mirror#The Earthshot Prize#Times#The Foreign Office
The Independent

‘One of the darkest days for women’s rights’ – Nicola Sturgeon on Roe v Wade

The First Minister of Scotland said the overturning of legal protections for abortion in the US marks “one of the darkest days for women’s rights.”Nicola Sturgeon’s comments come after news broke on Friday about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, upending federal reproductive protections set nearly 50 years ago in the landmark Roe v Wade case.Commenting on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime.One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime. Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the...
POLITICS
BBC

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall reportedly to divorce

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, US media report. The divorce would be a fourth for Mr Murdoch, 91. Ms Hall, 65, was previously long-term partner to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Representatives for Mr Murdoch and Ms Hall, who wed at a church...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s half sister can’t remove judge from case just because Duchess is friends with Obama

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has failed in an attempt to get a federal judge removed from her defamation lawsuit on the grounds that the judge was an Obama appointee.Samantha Markle, 57, in her lawsuit suit alleged that Meghan made “false and malicious lies” about her during the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.The two-hour sit down interview with Winfrey aired in the US on 7 March 2021, and was viewed by more than 50 million people worldwide. During the conversation, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry described her relationship with her family and said she was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Roe v Wade overturned isn’t a victory for life – it spells death for women

We saw it coming at us like a 10-tonne truck but, if anyone needed confirmation, here it is: the bodily autonomy of women is under a deadly assault. Think that’s hyperbole? Think again.In a sucker punch to women’s reproductive freedom, the US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. This means that there will no longer be a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, and states get to decide whether to allow, ban or restrict pregnancy terminations.While former vice president Mike Pence celebrated the ruling with the words “today, life won”, I wonder which...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy