ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Natalist Medical Advisor Dr. Kenosha Gleaton's Advice For People Trying To Conceive – Exclusive

By Robin Zabiegalski
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZKeH_0gHDA7XF00

Trying to conceive a child can be an extremely stressful process, especially for people who are struggling with infertility. For many, trying to sift through the incredible amount of information out there about fertility and conception just adds to the stress. Finding reliable, evidence-based advice in the sea of misinformation is difficult, which is why it's so important to seek advice from reliable sources.

Dr. Kenosha Gleaton is one of those reliable sources. She's an OB-GYN at The EpiCentre in Charleston, South Carolina, a medical advisor for Natalist -- a science-backed fertility and pregnancy brand -- and a mom who struggled with infertility before having her two sons. Through her work with people trying to conceive and her own experience with trying to get pregnant, Dr. Gleaton has learned a lot about what works and what doesn't, as well as how to take care of yourself during the process.

In an exclusive interview with Health Digest , Dr. Gleaton shared her expert advice for those trying to get pregnant.

Lifestyle Matters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5Vba_0gHDA7XF00

According to Dr. Kenosha Gleaton, people trying to conceive need to take care of themselves so their bodies feel prepared to carry another life.

"If you're on the plane, they say, 'Take care of you first before helping your infant,'" she remarked. "The body definitely signifies that to us."

When she was trying to conceive, Dr. Gleaton was chronically sleep-deprived because she had just finished her residency and had started practicing as an OB-GYN. Every morning, she hit the snooze button until she had just enough time to rush out of the house. She started every morning stressed and stayed that way. Gleaton was also stressed because she couldn't get pregnant and no one could figure out why.

"It dawned on me that every day when I leave the house, my cortisol level shoots up because I leave in such a hurried fashion," she said. "Why would my body want to bring pregnancy into this chaotic state?"

She made some changes that allowed her to get enough sleep and manage her stress. Though it didn't pay off immediately, she did end up spontaneously conceiving her first son after a long struggle with infertility. Dr. Gleaton also stressed the importance of diet and regular exercise when trying to get pregnant, saying that when your body is as healthy as possible, conception is much easier.

Increasing Your Chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soXEt_0gHDA7XF00

Dr. Kenosha Gleaton shared a few simple things that people can do to increase their chances of conceiving .

"Many times, patients are just missing their fertility window," she explained. "I always recommend doing the ovulation predictor test to ensure you know exactly when your LH levels are rising so that you can be more intentional about getting pregnant."

As a medical advisor for Natalist, she recommends their ovulation tests , which are doctor recommended and backed by extensive research. Dr. Gleaton also recommends taking supplements that have been proven to help with fertility.

"Every woman should take a prenatal vitamin at some point in our life," she stated. "Vitamin D is often one that we recommend, [and] CoQ10."

Dr. Gleaton went on to say that Natalist has done an incredible amount of research into supplements that actually help people conceive, and all their supplements are developed using that research. They're also rigorously tested. She stressed that each person's supplementation needs will be different based on their age and their body's needs, so everyone should check in with their OB-GYN before adding any supplements to their daily regimen.

Visit the Natalist website for more information on how you can receive support at every stage of your reproductive journey. Plus, you can explore their wide variety of products ranging from at-home ovulation and pregnancy tests to evidence-backed supplements and books.

Read this next: Health Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
State
South Carolina State
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Pregnancy Tests#Vitamin D#Epicentre
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Adele Roberts: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated? OLD

Adele Roberts has shared an update on her journey with bowel cancer, following her “shock” diagnosis in October last year.The BBC Radio 1 presenter appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain with a shaven head and revealed she is now undergoing chemotherapy after having surgery to remove a tumour.Roberts, 42, also told the show that she delayed getting her symptoms checked out because she “didn’t want to bother the GP” during the Covid-19 pandemic.She said: “I just noticed that when I was going to the toilet that things started to change and I noticed mucus at first and then I...
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy