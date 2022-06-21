The night the Andrew Benintendi trade looked really good for the Red Sox

A look at the Kansas City Royals' box score from Monday night showed Andrew Benintendi had a pretty good game. Two hits. A home run. A walk. And even a stolen base.

For Red Sox fans, such a performance might be somewhat cringe-worthy considering their history with the former Sox outfielder. Nope. They had plenty of satisfaction brewing at Fenway Park thanks to the guys who came back for Benintendi.

Josh Winckowski: He got the win in making his third career start, allowing just two runs over 6 2/3 innings while leading the Red Sox to a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

"Comfort level is definitely growing," the pitcher said. "(Christian Vazquez) Vazqy has seen me more and more. When I go to throw, I have a pitch in mind already. He called it almost every time. That doesn't happen too often. The comfort level is definitely way up."

Franchy Cordero: The lefty hitter came away with three hits for the sixth time in his big-league career, including one that measured at an outrageous 117.9 mph.

"It’s like you know what, he went through that streak on the West Coast and I do believe and we were talking about him dominating the strike zone and for a moment there the strike zone was dominating him," Cora noted. "He was hesitant. The hitting group talked to him a little bit, 'Like, hey, your plan works, what you did early on works, go hunt your pitches and if they’re not where they’re supposed to be lay off.' He’s been more aggressive. He put some good swings on it and put the ball in play with second and third and infield in against the lefty that was huge. But the second at-bat, that was a missile to the pull side."

