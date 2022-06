(Atlantic) The Cass County Treasurer’s Office remains closed until further notice. Treasurer Tracey Marshall provided an update to the Board of Supervisors this morning. “I do not have a date on when we will be back open. I have three going tomorrow for DOT training, they will get their fingerprints and background checks, that could be four to six weeks before that will come back and before they can issue anything. They got to be approved by the DOT,” explained Marshall.

3 DAYS AGO