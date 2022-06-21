ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death notices for June 16-19

By News Staff
 3 days ago
North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 16-19. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Obituary of Ashley Ulrich, 36

– Our beloved Ashley Marie Ulrich was born July 10, 1985, and entered into heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the age of 36. Ashley graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2003. She later continued on to complete her medical front office and phlebotomy certifications, which served her well in the medical field throughout the years to follow in her community.
City shares tips for upcoming 4th of July celebration

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens on Monday, July 4 and the community is looking forward to a great day in the park for the whole family. Family-friendly activities including music and games are planned for the anticipated 10,000+ attendees. Fireworks are scheduled for dark – approximately 9:15 p.m.
City council honors retiring airport manager

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on June 21, as sent by the City of Paso Robles are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
