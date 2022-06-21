ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID and the threat to your heart

By Mark Gruba
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is new research about the long-term consequences of a COVID-19 infection as it relates to cardiovascular disease. Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the finding Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise. Is there new information about the long-term consequences of Covid...

