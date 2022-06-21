ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What to know before primary election runoff day

By Maddie Biertempfel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) —  The key seats in tomorrow’s race on the Republican side include Secretary of State, State Auditor, Public Service Commission and the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Mo Brooks and Katie Britt.

Turnout is expected to be lower than in the primary, since Alabamians are limited to voting for the party in which they voted in the primary.

“It’s illegal to do crossover voting during primary, so if you picked a party back in May you need to stay with that party tomorrow otherwise that’s considered voter fraud,” Alabama League of Women Voters President Kathy Jones said.

Jones also reminds voters that if you didn’t vote in the primary, you can — and she says should — vote in the runoff.

“These people that are on the ballot in 2022 are directly impacting your life so it’s important to you to make your voices heard,” Jones said.

Secretary of State John Merrill projected turnout could be between 10 and 15%. Political analyst Steve Flowers says it’s not unusual for such a small proportion of Alabamians to have such a big say.

“It’s usually a drop-off because the more races there are on the ballot the more reason people have to go vote,” Flowers said.

Flowers says in the U.S. Senate race, Britt’s double-digit lead over Brooks in recent polling will likely spell success for her on election night. The down-ballot races, he says, are harder to predict.

“Those are the better races on the ballot. The Secretary of State race between Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler is looking at a 50 50 race, that’s a very close race,” Flowers said.

On the Democratic side, there’s just one statewide race, and that’s for governor, between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier.

“It is one to watch because there is a good race between Yolanda Flowers and Ms. Fortier. Both are well qualified ladies and that’ll be a close race to watch too tomorrow,” Flowers said.

For more information on the candidates on your ballot tomorrow, the League of Women Voters suggests you check out vote411.org.

“The more people who participate, the more likely it is that Alabama is going to make choices that actually reflect the interests of the people of Alabama.”

Polls open tomorrow at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

