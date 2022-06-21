ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police looking for Detroit man who left home on bicycle last week, never returned

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBsWU_0gHD7Wlj00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Have you seen Elizah Sheppard?

The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the search for the 57-year-old man, who disappeared on the city's west side on Thursday, June 16.

According to investigators, at approximately 4 p.m., Sheppard left his home on his bicycle in the 8400 block of Westwood Street and never returned.

Sheppard is described as a Black male, 5'8'' tall and around 220 lbs., with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants with a black backpack. and light-colored pants.

According to his family, Sheppard lives with Schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

25-year-old man killed by shooter in black SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 25-year-old man was killed by someone who fired shots from a black SUV. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. June 6 in the area of Mark Twain Street and Tyler Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. The 25-year-old man was...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On 2019 Murder Of 23-Year-Old In Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are still searching for a suspect after 23-year-old Natalian Ringo was found dead in Highland Park in 2019. Natalian Ringo | Credit: Crime Stoppers Officials say Ringo was found on August 29, 2019, at about 7:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of George St. near Puritan. According to Ringo’s family, he had received a call to go and meet someone in the area of Highland Park where he typically frequented. He left the house between 1 and 2 a.m. and told his brother he would be back shortly, but then did not return home. Police found Ringo shot to death in his silver 2011 Malibu, which was still running when officers found him. He graduated from Belleville High School, was a student at Kentucky State University, and aspired to open a clothing store. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Ringo. All tips remain anonymous. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Detroit Police#Missing Person#Dpd
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After 25-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit. The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler. Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

2 shot while standing in front of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were shot while standing in front of a Detroit home early Thursday. Police said someone pulled up to the home in the 19600 block of Eureka and fired at the 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate death of 3-year-old boy; 1 person in custody

Detroit — The body of a 3-year-old boy was found in a home on the city's west side and one person has been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said. They said officers discovered the child's body in the home in the 12700 block of Monte Vista near Interstate 96 and Meyers. They said officers arrested a 30-year-old woman.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

21-year-old man, 33-year-old woman shot overnight in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were shot overnight in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday (June 23) in the 19600 block of Eureka Street, according to authorities. Officials said the man and the woman were standing outside a house when a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy