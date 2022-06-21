Police looking for Detroit man who left home on bicycle last week, never returned

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Have you seen Elizah Sheppard?

The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the search for the 57-year-old man, who disappeared on the city's west side on Thursday, June 16.

According to investigators, at approximately 4 p.m., Sheppard left his home on his bicycle in the 8400 block of Westwood Street and never returned.

Sheppard is described as a Black male, 5'8'' tall and around 220 lbs., with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants with a black backpack. and light-colored pants.

According to his family, Sheppard lives with Schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen this missing person, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.