Arlington, TX

Arlington country club set to close after nearly 70 years

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Rolling Hills Country Club in North Arlington will close this summer and reports say the land will be used for more housing.

The nearly 100-acre club near North Cooper and East Lamar has an 18-hole golf course that's been operating for nearly 70 years.

The Star Telegram reports a company called Masterplan, hired to help with getting a zoning change, says "unfortunately, the Country Club is struggling to maintain members and it has become hard to compete with much larger and elaborate clubs in newer parts of Tarrant County."

Masterplan says the property has room for 318 lots and plans call for more than 200 single-family homes.

The country club will close at the end of July.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

