TJ Metcalf, a three-star Class of 2023 defensive back from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, is taking his official Penn State visit Penn State June 24-26. Metcalf’s visit comes on the heels of Penn State landing its first commitment from the state of Alabama since 2014 in four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker. Penn State is also heavily in the mix for DaKaari Nelson, a four-star safety from Selma High School in Selma, Alabama.

SELMA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO