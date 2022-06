“Most of the tickets are gone, Ryan Garcia says in a recent video from ESNews. “The good seats, they’re going.” There’s no doubt that Garcia is a popular fighter. With a 22-0 record, the 23 year old Californian already has endorsement deals and millions of social media followers and he’s yet to have won a single world title. Here’s the thing, though – the guy can hit like a sledgehammer. He’s also from the looks of it, pretty hungry for big challenges. Little wonder then that tickets are moving quickly for Garcia’s July 16th fight against fellow lightweight Javier Fortuna at LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO