PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County deputies said they had to use a Taser to arrest a man who had punched a woman in the face at the beach. According to investigators, 49-year-old Douglas Bryson was under the influence when he hit the woman on Pensacola Beach. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

PENSACOLA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO