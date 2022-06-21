ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccinations start in US for infants, toddlers and preschoolers

By LINDSEY TANNER, ANGIE WANG
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Little Fletcher Pack woke up Monday morning and asked: "Is today vaccine day?" For the 3-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes. The nation's infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the U.S. rolls out shots for tots this week....

