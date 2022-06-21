DUII Crackdown At Crooked River Roundup

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a high visibility enforcement event during the Crooked River Roundup, June 23rd through June 25th and Horse Races, July 13th through July 16th. The...
The Redmond Police Department investigating an incident where officers fired shots at three aggressive dogs while investigating a stolen trailer Tuesday night. According to RPD:. On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Redmond Police Department officers were approached by several aggressive off leash dogs while investigating reports of a...
1947: Rumors about gas shortage squelched by survey conducted by Oregon State Motor Association 110 years ago June 20, 1912 Five Russian railroad laborers from Pelton, a small railroad station a few miles north of Madras, decided to break the monotony of pick and shovel work by taking the handcar to Madras for a jamboree. About 11 o'clock, when the party was well tanked up, they decided to go home. In some way, two of the men fell off the car. One was run over and killed and the other got off with a few bruises. Coroner Hyde and Dr....
Redmond Police Department officers were approached by three off-leash dogs while investigating reports of a stolen trailer and its contents on property east of 17th Street in Redmond, according to Lt. Jesse Petersen. Petersen says all three of the dogs were “aggressive” and two of them confronted the detectives while...
Once a thriving lumber and ranch community, Seneca remains a robust community Seneca, Oregon is located along Highway 395 between Burns and Canyon City, Oregon. The site around the little community was originally homesteaded in the early 1880s, with ranching the primary economic driver. A post office was established at the site on Sept. 17, 1895, and the first postmaster was Minnie Southworth. The postal authorities wanted a short name, so Mrs. Southworth chose to name it for Judge Seneca Smith of Portland. Judge Smith was her brother-in-law. Seneca Smith was born in Indiana on Aug. 18, 1844. He came...
(Photo | courtesy of Prineville/Crook County Economic Development) Prineville/Crook County Economic Development through Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)’s mission is to help move, start and grow traded-sector businesses to purposefully create a balanced and diverse economy both locally and region-wide. The Prineville/Crook County program was initiated in 2007, making this our 15-year anniversary in Crook County’s growing community.
A sausage maker in Redmond, Oregon is facing criticism after using social media to criticize the Juneteenth holiday. A post to the We’re The Würst Facebook page on June 14 said that the Juneteenth is not “some arbitrary moment that Texas slaves understood freedom.”. Instead, the post...
How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.
Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kathryn Phillips, Medical Services. Madras: Kate Goodling, Family Birthing Center. Prineville: Julie Rariden, Emergency Department. Redmond: Susie Tuttle, Emergency...
Entry to swim in Redmond won’t be so simple though, as anyone under the age of 16 will need parental permission. The Cascades Swim Center in Redmond is implementing a program called Safe Swim Kids Redmond. It’s a new way to keep track of guests after an uptick in...
The Crooked River Roundup festivities are wonderful...but also a painful reminder that I am no cowboyIt's Roundup season again in Prineville, that annual celebration of our cowboy heritage that spawns a week of Western-tinged celebration throughout the community. It brings this town to life in a way nothing else can. And it reminds me of one undeniable fact -- I am no cowboy. In years past, I have chosen to keep this detail to myself, hoping nobody will notice as men and women clad in cowboy hats and boots proudly pass me on horseback. But this year will be different....
