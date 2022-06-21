DUII Crackdown At Crooked River Roundup

The Crooked River Roundup festivities are wonderful...but also a painful reminder that I am no cowboyIt's Roundup season again in Prineville, that annual celebration of our cowboy heritage that spawns a week of Western-tinged celebration throughout the community. It brings this town to life in a way nothing else can. And it reminds me of one undeniable fact -- I am no cowboy. In years past, I have chosen to keep this detail to myself, hoping nobody will notice as men and women clad in cowboy hats and boots proudly pass me on horseback. But this year will be different....

