Brooks Koepka has moved a step closer to officially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.The four-time major champion, who has been confirmed as out of the field by the tour, replaced by Mark Hubbard, is due to feature in the second event of the rebel tour on US soil next week.A short statement from the PGA Tour read: “Brooks Koepka is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Mark Hubbard.”Koepka has already wiped his bio on social media, which previously included "Nike...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO