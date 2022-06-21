ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Otter Tail County declines to pay extra for Perham project

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTER TAIL COUNTY – Otter Tail County commissioners declined to spend an extra $13,708 to save the city of Perham $150,000 on a project that included reconditioning portions of County Road 8, as well as a city sewer project. During the monthly Otter Tail County Board meeting on...

www.dl-online.com

thefmextra.com

Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes council members updated on $5.7 million city hall remodel project

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council received an update on the $5.7 million city hall remodel project from BHH Partners during their meeting on Tuesday. Project manager Matt Malone, of BHH Partners, said the remodeled facility will incorporate a series of conservation and sustainability features and, overall, will add about 3,400 square feet to the 18,000-square-foot building by switching the entrance to Frazee Street.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 20-June 22

12:34 a.m., Disturbance was reported at a scenic overlook along U.S. Highway 10. Officers were told a man had a woman pinned against a wall and was screaming at her. When officers arrived it was determined the male, 34, had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. 11 a.m., Resident on...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Storm cleanup underway in Western Minnesota

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Storm cleanup efforts in Lakes Country are expected to take weeks. Rain and heavy winds ripped through Otter Tail County Monday night flipping boats, downing trees and tearing roofs off businesses and homes. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies evacuated the Otter Lodge during the storm, which tore off the roof and caused heavy cosmetic damage.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Significant storm damage reported in Otter Tail County

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Cleanup is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night. Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

How to grow great winter-hardy roses

FARGO — Most of us have heard of the White House Rose Garden, but do you know its origins? It was started in the early 20th century when a part of the property was no longer needed for horse stables with the advent of the newly invented automobile, and the area was developed into a formal rose garden.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Storm damages reported in Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake area

OTTERTAIL — Monday night, June 20, severe thunderstorms struck the region with strong winds wreaking havoc on portions of central Minnesota including damage reported in the Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake regions. The storm came after temperatures topped out near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. Observers near Ottertail reported...
BATTLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
valleynewslive.com

Storm clean-up in Lakes Country likely to take weeks

OTTERTAIL M.N. (Valley News Live) - The clean up efforts are on after wicked winds and rains tore through much of Lakes Country Monday night. Boats were flipped, trees came barreling down and many homes and businesses woke up without a roof. As for Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail, Minn.? It’s raining insulation; Which in the grand scheme of it all is only a small mess when compared to the massive gap now over the company’s main shop.
OTTERTAIL, MN
battlelakereview.com

Ryan Albert – Fergus Falls, MN

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo to be destination of cross-country vintage car voyage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, endurance rally for 1974-and-before collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and the route changes every year to cover new territory. This year’s route began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 18th, and has been making its way through 10 states- with North Dakota as the destination.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 22-July 2

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo School Board votes to discharge Kevin Kennedy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 10 hours in executive session, the Fargo School Board voted on Tuesday, June 21, to remove Kevin Kennedy from his teaching position, with cause. The Fargo School Board held a discharge hearing for the English teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with...
FARGO, ND
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...

