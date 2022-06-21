Otter Tail County declines to pay extra for Perham project

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.

