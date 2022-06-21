ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist injured after a hit-and-run crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

A man received injuries after a bicycle accident early Monday morning in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision took place on North Foster Road and Summer Fest Drive on the northeast side of town at about 12:36 a.m. [...]

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco as the Central Texas firefighters who lost their lives following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Lockhart. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of State Park Rd./ FM 20 and San Jacinto St. at about 1:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle wreck, involving a fire truck [...]
5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)

5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue. The early reports showed that the child was standing with his father and grandmother on a sidewalk, ordering ice cream from the ice cream truck that was parked along the curb [...]
Resident on San Antonio’s Northeast side shot in the leg, returns fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident of San Antonio’s Northeast side is recovering after someone shot him through the window of his apartment. According to KSAT-12 it was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when police were called to Alamo Estates Apartments on Midcrown Drive. Police say someone fired...
San Antonio (TX) Fire Captain Suspended for Waving Handgun at Co-Workers

The San Antonio Fire Department suspended a captain earlier this year for pointing a semi-automatic handgun at two firefighters. The San Antonio Express-News reported that it reviewed personnel records related to the incident. Captain Rogelio Loredo was found to have violated numerous department policies, including a “lack of moral character,” records show.
Man shot and killed at Northeast San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It happened at 1 A.M. Wednesday at the Nexus Urban Living Apartments on Glendora Avenue near Eisenhauer Road. The victim was shot in the head and was dead when police arrived. A...
Man dies in shootout on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead following a shootout on San Antonio’s West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to Culebra Road just before midnight when people in a minivan exchanged gunfire with someone in a four door sedan. The shootout ended when then minivan...
2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
Van flips over after crashing into a car on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two drivers were uninjured after a rollover accident on the Southwest Side. The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Valley Hi Drive and SW Loop 410. Police said a van was going through the intersection when it collided with a Toyota Camry. The...
Leaving your car unattended with the engine running is illegal in Texas

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is reminding motorists that it’s against Texas traffic code to leave a car unattended while the engine is running. Officials with the department posted the reminder to Facebook on Thursday saying the only exception to the rule is “if you are able to remote start your vehicle, and the key needs to [be] in the vehicle for it to be driven.”
Summerfest at Bandera City Park

Join the fun on the banks of the beautiful Medina River. Bring your river shoes and swim suits and join in the fun. Don’t miss the opportunity of floating in one of the cleanest, clearest rivers in Texas. SummerFest is Bandera’s way of celebrating summer! Car Show, Music, Children’s Activities, and Sanctioned BBQ Cook-Off.
Gas prices hitting Texans hard who rely on cars for work

TEXAS (CBSDFW/AP) — High gas prices are hitting Texans hard, forcing some to revaluate how they make a living. In a normal summer, Orvilia Nieto might do some traveling in the RV she lives in in Lytle, Texas. But that might not happen this year. She is struggling to fill the tank of her 2008 Ford Expedition SUV so she can get to her job at a T.J. Maxx distribution center in San Antonio, about 20 miles away.
