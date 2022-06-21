Natchitoches home invasion results in suspect shot

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Sixth Street that resulted in the suspect being shot in the hand. On June 20, 2022 around 9:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Sixth Street in reference to a home invasion. Upon officers’ arrival, they located Brandon Bernstine, the suspect, (B/M, 33 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. Brandon Bernstine was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO