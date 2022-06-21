ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches home invasion results in suspect shot

By Brittney Hazelton
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman shot someone who reportedly broke into her home in Natchitoches. The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) received a call reporting a home invasion on...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 2

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man arrested for keeping fiancée chained in bedroom

A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping his fiancée chained up inside their bedroom and physically abusing her while accusing her of infidelity. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery after authorities said the woman escaped the couple’s home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.
LEESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling shooting lands two men behind bars, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 8:40 AM, Grambling Police received several calls in reference to gunshots near an apartment complex on Green Lane. As officers arrived to the scene, they discovered two damaged apartments and a damaged vehicle due to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shots fired in subdivision leads to arrest

A 22-year-old Simsboro male was arrested Tuesday morning after shots were fired at Green Lane Subdivision in Grambling. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office called Grambling Police Department in reference to shots fired at Green Lane. When the GPD lieutenant arrived, a male witness stated the shooting occurred between apartments 133 and 146.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
KTAL

NPSO deputy returns family’s suitcase lost on I-49

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish deputy made a family from Henderson very happy when he found their daughter’s lost suitcase abandoned along I-49 over the weekend and got it back to them. Deputy Benji Phelps was patrolling I-49 near milepost 139 just north of Natchitoches Saturday...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WGNO

171 arrested in multi-parish crime sweep

A joint crime enforcement operation between Grant, Natchitoches, and Rapides Parishes over the last two weekends resulted in the arrest of 171 people, hundreds of charges, and the seizure of a large number of narcotics and illegal weapons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO HAS IDENTIFIED AND CITED TWO PEOPLE FOR GROSS LITTERING

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have identified and cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday June 20 at approximately 9 am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to citizen complaints of illegal dumping on...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Violent Crime
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 20 - 23, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Steven Anthony Brown, age 40, of Hineston, was arrested and charged with one count of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Brown posted bond and was released. Gregory D. McVaugh, age 40, of...
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest an individual for a home invasion on Sixth Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Sixth Street that resulted in the suspect being shot in the hand. On June 20, 2022 around 9:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Sixth Street in reference to a home invasion. Upon officers’ arrival, they located Brandon Bernstine, the suspect, (B/M, 33 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. Brandon Bernstine was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

NPSO cites 2 for dumping trash on roadside

CYPRESS, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have cited two Natchitoches men for illegal dumping on the Old River Road near Cypress. Bags of trash were found Monday morning by a citizen. It took deputies and two parish inmates nearly two hours Tuesday morning to clean it up. But...
CYPRESS, LA
KTBS

Arcadia man charged in weekend homicide

ARCADIA, La. -- An Arcadia man is being held without bond in the fatal shooting of another man this weekend. Randy Donell Mangham is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roderick Torrel Davis, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The shooting happened Sunday night on Cable Street in...
ARCADIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

NPSO seeks ID person of interest in illegal dumping

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man connected to an illegal dumping case. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9 a.m. Monday to an illegal dumping site on the south end of the Old River Road near the town of Cypress, which is south of Natchitoches, after receiving citizen complaints.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested on drug charges

A Minden woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car she was traveling in was stopped for speeding. A Ruston police officer was monitoring traffic on the Farmerville Highway about 4:00 p.m. Saturday and clocked a vehicle on LIDAR at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. As the officer stopped the car, the front seat passenger’s head disappeared from view and it appeared the passenger was placing something in the console between the front seats.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Man who evades Bienville Parish deputies dies in woods

RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that 171 arrests have been made in a violent crime enforcement operation, which was spread out across Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes. LSP said the goal of this operation was to detect, identify and apprehend individuals involved in various types of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
scttx.com

Center FD Responds to Fire at Local Facility

June 20, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to a fire at the Omni Epic Facility located just south of Loop 500 and State Highway 87 South on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Many witnesses to the scene and those traveling on State Highway 87 witnessed smoke billowing from the facility as they drove past.
CENTER, TX
kalb.com

Natchitoches fireworks display, street closures for June 24

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, June 24, 2022, Front Street from Church Street to St. Denis Street will close at 5:00 p.m. to vehicular traffic in preparation for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Taste of Tailgating VIP event to be held at Mama’s Oyster House and Papa’s Bar and Grill.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy