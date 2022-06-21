Prince William Celebrates 40th Birthday With Wishes From Royal Family

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are super happy with how their trip to the United Kingdom this past weekend went to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the British throne. More specifically, they are over the moon about how Queen Elizabeth, 96, and their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor‘s, first meeting played out, according to a source close to Meghan and Harry. “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”

