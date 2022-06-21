ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Celebrates 40th Birthday With Wishes From Royal Family

Cover picture for the articlePrince William celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday with well wishes from members of the royal family. His father, Prince Charles, was among the first to share a message for his son on social media. "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!" a tweet on the...

Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans just about everything they could have asked for during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. There were Dior outfits, delightful photos, and, of course, the fact that little Lilibet has met her grandmother now after so long. In a new report from The Daily Express, a source close to the royals revealed another tidbut from within the rarified walls of the British monarchy: that Prince Charles has a sweet, although somewhat surprising, nickname for Markle: "Tungsten."
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton for Surprise Cardiff Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Wales on Saturday, and they brought with them two very special (and very tiny) guests. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on hand when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Cardiff Castle as the locals celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, looked at east mingling with fans lined up awaiting their arrival.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
Page Six

Prince George reacts to Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics in the best way

Oh, brother. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George was hilariously amused by his younger brother Prince Louis’ wild behavior Sunday during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. George, 8, was seen giggling and covering his eyes with his hands as Louis, 4, raised his arms to the sky and threw up two peace signs with his fingers. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could hardly contain himself and turned to his father, who also appeared amused as the couple’s youngest goofed off a few seats down the row. While George seemed to get a kick out of...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted With Other Members of the Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royals, reunited! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted cheering on Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2. While the monarch, 96, was joined by other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, watched the Royal Air Force flypast from the Major […]
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Page Six

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Whether it’s 1988 or 2022, polka dots are always in style. Kate Middleton turned heads at Royal Ascot today wearing a white dress with dark brown polka dots by one of her recent go-to designers, Alessandra Rich — looking the picture of Princess Diana. Making only her fourth appearance ever at the famous horse race, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, channeled her late mother-in-law, who wore a similar dotted style by Victor Edelstein to the same event in 1988. She further paid tribute to Diana by wearing the late Princess of Wales’ stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings. Middleton’s high-necked silk design with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Thrilled With Lilibet’s 1st Meeting With The Queen: ‘It Went Beautifully’

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are super happy with how their trip to the United Kingdom this past weekend went to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the British throne. More specifically, they are over the moon about how Queen Elizabeth, 96, and their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor‘s, first meeting played out, according to a source close to Meghan and Harry. “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved. Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down. Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly. Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back. Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to...
CELEBRITIES

