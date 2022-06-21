Police seek man accused of dealing meth

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday afternoon Indianapolis police were called to a report of a stabbing, that left a woman dead. IMPD said that the call came in about 4:08 p.m., with officers responding to the 500 block of West 30th Street. That’s near the intersection with Ethel Avenue, on the near northwest side. A woman was […]
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man armed with several weapons. They believe he is a danger and threat to the public. Matthew John Gilbert, 41, of Kirklin, is described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is 250 pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man with reckless homicide for his role in a woman’s death in February. Tyrone Barnes, 44, faces a felony charge after Cynthia Shouse was discovered dead in an alley. Shouse, 43, was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 in...
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thursday morning in Indianapolis, as seven people were shot at three locations within about 30 minutes. Shattered glass, bullet-riddled cars and leftover crime tape is what neighbors like Kim Wessels, living in and near The Life at Belhaven Place Apartments, woke up to after shootings at the complex injured two people, including a teenage boy.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter was arrested Tuesday at an IFD station for charges that include domestic battery. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested for an off-duty incident relating to domestic battery. Waldroup is facing charges that include the following: Criminal Confinement Using Vehicle, Kidnapping Using Vehicle,...
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of approaching a teenage girl on an Avon trail, trying to kiss her and chasing her down after she ran away. At about 9:20 p.m. on June 18,...
OOLITIC, Ind. – A Muncie man faces multiple charges in Lawrence County after police say he followed a mother and daughter at a Dollar General store before trying to lure the child into his car. The incident happened Sunday evening at a Dollar General store on Hoosier Avenue in...
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing two people in separate crashes is out of jail after posting bond. 55-year-old Kelli Anderson is awaiting trial after being charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a crash involving multiple cars that killed a mother of four. She was not charged following another crash that killed an Indianapolis emergency room doctor.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber passenger was shot Friday morning and the Uber driver crashed into a house while trying to get away from the gunfire. Just after midnight, police were called to a crash in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street near Emerson Avenue on the city’s near-east side, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of Cynthia Shouse, Indianapolis. Her body was discovered on the morning of February 12, in the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue. She was declared dead at the scene, and the case was initially treated as a death investigation. In April, the Marion […]
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy. According to police, Brayden Mahon was reported missing on February 10th, 2022. He was last seen in Shelbyville. He is 5’11” and weighs 145 pounds. Police say Brayden lived with his father...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father will serve 35 years in prison for the death of his 28-day-old son on the city's west side in 2019. Michael Gaunt was found guilty of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, during a one-day trial in April. On Dec....
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS — At least six people were shot over the span of 30 minutes overnight, including a teenager and an innocent bystander. Police say the shooting near along Dexter, between 18th and 19th streets, took place between two groups shooting at each other from opposite sides of the street.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greencastle man wanted for attempted murder is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was able to locate William Blackwell, 40, at an apartment complex that he was known to operate in Greencastle. Police report they were able to […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead with apparent trauma early Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced. At about 2:15 a.m., police were called to 5200 E 20th Place — near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue — on a report of a person deceased.
INDIANAPOLIS — At least six people were shot within a short span of 30 minutes overnight Thursday in Indianapolis, including a teen and an innocent bystander hit by gunfire. The violence began around 12:30 a.m. with a shots fired call on the far east side at apartments on Belhaven Place, near the Washington Square Mall.
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks.
