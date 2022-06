DOOG presents the Neosport collection. The dog walking and training gear is made from practical, lightweight neoprene and available in a sporty, sophisticated range of colors and styles. The products include features such as a waterproof valuables pocket and built-in eco-friendly dog waste pick-up bags. The Neosport Dog Walking hip belt can be worn around the hips or across the body. The Neosport Dog Walking Bag is designed for those who need to take a little more gear on their walk or hike. The Neosport Training Pouch is perfect for holding dog treats when owners are out and about training with their dogs.

