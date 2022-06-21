ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Power restored to Wooster residents week after strong storms

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOSTER, Ohio — We have great news for some residents in the Wooster area. Power has been restored to those impacted by last week’s strong storms that swept through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. “Power was restored earlier this evening in the Wooster area to...

www.wkyc.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow County cleans up following two tornadoes

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County last week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. June 13 near Chesterville and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Troopers investigating a 5-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 42

JACKSON TWP — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 42 at the intersection of State Route 89 in Ashland County. The crash occurred on Wednesday June 22nd at approximately 6:49 p.m. and involved five vehicles. A 2013 Honda CR-V was southbound on SR 89 when...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Belmont; Gallia; Guernsey; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Meigs; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Vinton; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATHENS BELMONT GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY VINTON WASHINGTON
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland opens 8 cooling centers as more hot temperatures roll in

CLEVELAND — Scorching heat has once again made its way to Northeast Ohio, with temperatures expected to hover in the 90s throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with Lake Erie bringing those temps down a tad, Cleveland is still right in the thick of things, so the city has decided to open up eight separate cooling centers to help residents stay safe.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield closes multiple roads for water main repairs

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Superior Street from Jeanette Avenue to Bowers Avenue. West Blanche Street from Wilmar Avenue to Sturges Avenue. The road has been closed and is expect to reopen...
whbc.com

Working to Keep Freeway Extension Project Moving

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lot of moving parts, and keeping them all moving. That’s the challenge for the R-TIP committee working to extend the Route 30 freeway east, beyond the east end of Canton. Member Richard Regula says they are concentrating now on getting...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Pickup truck crashes into BMV in downtown Mansfield

No one was injured Thursday when a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the front of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles at 15-17 E. Temple Court at around 9:15 a.m. Mansfield police and fire were on the scene and the truck was eventually removed from the front of the building by Shelly Smith & Sons Towing. Ironically, the accident came on the same morning Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had a press conference to announce the "launch of several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles."
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

5 vehicles involved in deadly crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Wellington woman was killed in a five vehicle accident on State Route 89 in Jackson Township Wednesday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Christine Smith was southbound on State Route 89 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

First Canton Police/Neighborhood Event is Wednesday Afternoon

(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s is the first of a number of We Believe in Canton events organized by the police department and prosecutor’s office. There will be food, police and fire vehicles and fun events at city parks, with the hope that neighbors and especially children will attend.
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH

