Boston, MA

Injuries Reported as Car, Van Collide in East Boston

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car and a van collided on Border Street in East Boston on Tuesday morning, leaving at least one person injured. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. and involved a silver sedan and a...

www.nbcboston.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Scorches Vehicles at Worcester's Saint Vincent Hospital Garage

Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a Worcester hospital garage Thursday. Three vehicles side-by-side appear to be totaled at the Saint Vincent Hospital garage. Investigators said the fire started with one car and spread to the other, but they weren't immediately sure what started the fire in the first place.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Survives 3-Story Fall From Boston Window Onto Minivan

A young boy fell from a window in Boston late Wednesday night, but survived the fall and was out of the hospital within a day. The 5-year-old is believed to have fallen from a three-story apartment building on Calumet Street in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, according to Boston police. A window screen could be seen on the ground just outside of the garage door.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Quiet Corner Alerts

Parking Lot Death Triggers State HAZMAT Response in Southbridge

Southbridge, Mass. - At 6:18 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, the Southbridge Police Department received a call for a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of Brothers Pizza, 485 E Main St. At 6:20 pm officers arrived to observe a strong odor of chemicals coming from the vehicle and immediately requested Southbridge Fire Department and EMS to assist. Upon the arrival of fire department personnel, it was immediately determined there were not sufficient resources to handle the situation within the town, thus a Tier 1 Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) response from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) was requested.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear Stranded on I-495 Median Briefly Shuts Highway in Mass.

A bear that appeared to be injured was stranded in a highway median in Raynham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, and the highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal to safety. The bear was stuck on the side of Interstate 495, apparently in a grove of trees near...
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Fire in Boston's North End Sends Smoke Billowing Across the Skyline

Thick, black smoke fumed over Hanover Street in Boston's North End Wednesday evening. Officials with the Boston Fire Department said its response to the blaze during the dinner rush was made more complicated by outdoor dining areas set up along the busy street. "I was just walking by and I...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 People Shot Overnight on Walking Path Near High School in Lawrence

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on a walking path near a high school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police could be seen in the parking lot behind Central Catholic High School on Hampshire Street around 2:30 a.m. Lawrence police later confirmed two...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Bear euthanized after being removed from I-495 median following car crash

MIDDLEBORO – Police moved an injured bear from the median of Interstate 495 in Middleboro early Thursday afternoon after the animal was hit by a car.  The bear will be euthanized after a medical evaluation conducted by wildlife experts determined it sustained significant injuries and couldn't be relocated. Massachusetts State Police and Environmental Police were in the area for more than an hour monitoring the bear's movements in the woods between the north and southbound lanes of 495 near Route 24 in Middleboro.SkyEye video captured the bear attempting to hobble out of the woods before police arrived. The bear was struggling with an apparent injury to its back leg.  After briefly moving toward the highway, the bear limped back into the woods.Troopers shut down traffic in both directions periodically while trying to get the bear to come out.Around 12:30 p.m., Environmental Police were able to sedate the bear, load it into the back of a pickup truck and drive it away safely.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Burns Gloucester Marina Building

A waterfront building in Gloucester's Inner Harbor was burned in a fire early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Several residents were displaced in the fire, which was put out with the help of firefighters from several departments in the area, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. The fire was reported...
GLOUCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Fire on Hanover Street in the North End

Firefighters responded to 288 Hanover St. for a fire that poured thick dark smoke into the sky. The fire erupted shortly before 5:45 p.m. on the roof of the five-story building. The fire was declared knocked down around 6:08 p.m., but firefighters continued to look for hot spots, to keep...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot Multiple Times During Robbery in Grove Hall

Last night at around 23:00 hours following an incident that began on Washington Street in Blue Hill Ave an adult male was shot multiple times. Officers from District B-2 responded to calls for a person shot on Shandon Street, where they located the victim suffering from serious but non life threatening injuries consistent with a shooting. The incident originally occurred in Washington Street and Blue Hill avenue.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 men charged in separate drug trafficking cases around Mass. and Cass, Dorchester

The arrests are part of a "crackdown" on drug dealing around Mass. and Cass and other Boston neighborhoods, prosecutors said. Four men are facing charges of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in Boston, the result of a “crackdown” by authorities on drug dealing in the area of Mass. and Cass and other neighborhoods, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA

