Kandiyohi County, MN

"No wake zone" lifted from Lake George

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Spicer MN-) The final "no wake" restriction in Kandiyohi County has been lifted....

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Early primary voting begins Friday, Kandiyohi County removes ballot drop box

(Willmar MN-) Early voting for the 2022 primary election begins Friday. In Kandiyohi County there are primaries for 3rd District Kandiyohi County Commissioner and Kandiyohi County Sheriff, and in Willmar, for mayor. The Kandiyohi County Board has decided to remove the ballot drop box at the county office building in Willmar. County Commissioner Duane Anderson says some felt the drop box made it easier to commit voter fraud...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Officials identify man killed in Douglas County storm

(Alexandria MN-) The Douglas County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the man killed and woman injured when a tree fell on top of their camper during a storm Monday night. The man who died was 72 year old Mark Bunney and the woman who was hurt is 66-year-old Debra Bunney, both of Miami Arizona. Winds were blowing more than 70 miles an hour when a large tree fell on their camper at the Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 1:26AM CDT by NWS

..URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED... Thunderstorms with heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties... Wright...Mille Lacs...Anoka...Isanti...Benton...Sherburne... Stearns... * Until 300 AM CDT.
Politics
willmarradio.com

Trial for Willmar rape suspect moved from June to August

For the second time, the trial for a Willmar rape suspect has been moved into the future. Originally, 19-year-old Davion Powell of Racine Wisconsin was going to stand trial on 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and 2 counts of Theft February 7th, but the trial was moved to June 27th. On Thursday, a settlement conferernce for Powell took place, and it was decided to move his trial back two months to August 22nd. Another settlement conference takes place August 8th.
WILLMAR, MN
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Armed standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect getting shot

(St. Michael, MN) – A nearly two-day standoff between police and an armed man in St. Michael is over. Around 8:30 last night (Wednesday), Wright County deputies entered the home where 39-year-old Brandon Gardas was holed up. A gun battle erupted, and Gardas was shot. He was airlifted to a hospital, and his condition is unknown as this hour. The standoff began Tuesday when deputies were called to the house in response to a domestic disturbance. Gardas has active warrants for domestic assault and possession of a firearm as a felon.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
willmarradio.com

Downtown Block Party highlights Thursday Willmar Fests fun

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Fests 2022 continues today with The Downtown Block Party at 5th and Becker, starting at 430 p.m. Willmar Fests President James Miller says the crew from Q102 will be hosting all the activities on the stage including the crowning of junior royalty. Miller says people should loosen up their arms and try their hand at the dunk tank...
WILLMAR, MN
gowatertown.net

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

BCA: St. Cloud Officer Involved in Shooting Standoff Suspect

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud Police Officer and a Wright County Deputy are under investigation after an officer-involved shooting connected to a barricaded suspect in St. Michael. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 39-year-old Brandon Gardas was shot after a 44-hour standoff. The first shooting happened at about 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy. The second shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, involving a St. Cloud Police Officer. Gardas was struck by gunfire in the second incident.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN

