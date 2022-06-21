ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill

By Ashley Walker
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and other state, county, and city agencies will be taking part in a simulated emergency...

www.weau.com

fox9.com

Minnesota State Patrol continues ‘high-intensity’ crackdown this weekend

(FOX 9) - Those heading to one of the numerous events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend are warned to watch the speed and distractions, or risk getting a ticket. A team of Minnesota State Patrol troopers will conduct the second of five "high-intensity patrols" as part of Project 20(22). According to the State Patrol, the project is an effort to "prioritize enforcement of speed, seat belt use and distraction… The goal is to have a visible presence and protect motorists during busy times on the roads and for drivers to see the extra patrols and choose to make safe driving decisions."
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Making Sense of Minnesota’s Updated Pot Regs

Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on many matters this past legislative session—including how to spend a record state surplus—but they did quietly open the door for recreational pot sales. Tucked into an amendment of a nearly 1,000-page omnibus health bill is a provision that permits...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes." The Minnesota...
RANDALL, MN
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz pushing for direct checks to Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

High expectations ahead for new Minnesota law on THC foods taking effect July 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban. The state’s abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it’s legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH reports 4,587 cases, 19 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota reported 4,587 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes data from the past weekend, which was delayed in reporting due to the Juneteenth holiday.The state's total cases now number 1,545,001, including more than 78,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,775 Minnesotans.The case growth rate, measured as daily new cases per 100,000 residents, was last reported at 25.5. The hospitalization rate stands at 8.7 new admissions per 100,000 residents. Both of those figures are above the high risk threshold.As of Wednesday, there were 396 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds, with 28 of them requiring intensive care.Nearly 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while only about 30% are up to date, including boosters, MDH said. As of this week, children as young as 6 months old are eligible for vaccination.
MINNESOTA STATE

