This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO