AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's ecosystem is famous for enabling work to move from Mac toiPad and vice versa, but you can still incorporate other platforms into your computing setup. Here's how to work as smoothly as possible when everything is spread across Windows, macOS, and iPadOS.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO