ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Two men arrested for making and selling drugs

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two men are behind bars on several drug charges in Onslow County. Onslow County law enforcement officials started to investigate after getting numerous complaints of drug and...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

A Jacksonville man arrested for drugs and under a 2 million bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested for numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a 2 million dollar bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division, Detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Pamlico Co. fraud case has similar prior charges

ORIENTAL, N.C. — On Monday, investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a fraud case. Tinisha Lee Gibbs of Oriental was employed as a medical aid for a family in Pamlico County. During her time of employment there, investigators said Gibbs used the family’s credit card to obtain property for herself […]
ORIENTAL, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County law enforcement looking for larceny suspects

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects from multiple recent larcenies. Chief McKinney with the Cape Carteret Police Department confirmed the two suspects committed the larcenies on two different occasions. McKinney said they stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drug bust nets three arrests

On 06/16/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with Washington Police Department arrested Dezmen Albritton, 20 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora, Stephanie Hill, 50 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora and Chester Brown, 78 years of age, of 1180 Royal Highway in Aurora.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested at a home in Onslow County and are facing several drug-related charges. ON June 16, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at 120 Ben […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Armed Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 17 Years

Wilmington -- Alterick Wallisima Boyd of Winterville, NC, was sentenced today to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine. base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or...
WINTERVILLE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Vehicle Break-Ins Are On The Rise in Greenville

Neighborhoods along Evans Street & Old Tar Road are being targeted for vehicle break-ins. Has anyone noticed the trend that is going on in Greenville, NC? There has been a string of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 11:30 PM to 4:00 AM according to neighborhood security cameras. The communities the thieves are targeting are located around Evans Street, Old Tar Road, Keys Court, and Westhaven Park. According to Ring Security Camera, two vehicles were broken into in the Irish Creek Subdivision. On June 22, two to four vehicles were reported broken into near Keys Court Community. On June 9th, several vehicles were reported broken into at the Blue Ridge Apartment Complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Opium#Drugs
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman arrested, charged for Goldsboro car theft: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a car theft in Goldsboro, police said. Police said Brittany Ashe Lucas was taken into custody on June 11 in connection to the May car theft. Officers said the car was stolen on May 7 from the 300...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Man accused of spiking wife’s drink with meth found not guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was accused of spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamines has been found not guilty. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Kirkum was found not guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, delivery of methamphetamines, distribution of a food containing a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse by a New Hanover County jury last week.
WITN

POLICE: Multiple suspects wanted for tobacco shop theft

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Vanceboro Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the people responsible for an early morning theft. Officers say the suspects broke the glass front door of the EZ-Pass tobacco store in Vanceboro around 1:30 Saturday morning and stole several vape devices and other items.
VANCEBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspects in custody as Wilmington Police Department investigates two shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington police is continuing to investigate two shootings that occurred in and around the downtown area in the past two days. According to Wilmington Police Department, the Downtown Task Force Units responded to a ShotSpotter alert this morning around 1:30 in the 600 block of North 3rd Street. A 36-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk near the Wilson Center, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot and taken to the hospital Monday morning died there later in the day. Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street. Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne...

Comments / 0

Community Policy