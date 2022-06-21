Two men arrested for making and selling drugs

Neighborhoods along Evans Street & Old Tar Road are being targeted for vehicle break-ins. Has anyone noticed the trend that is going on in Greenville, NC? There has been a string of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 11:30 PM to 4:00 AM according to neighborhood security cameras. The communities the thieves are targeting are located around Evans Street, Old Tar Road, Keys Court, and Westhaven Park. According to Ring Security Camera, two vehicles were broken into in the Irish Creek Subdivision. On June 22, two to four vehicles were reported broken into near Keys Court Community. On June 9th, several vehicles were reported broken into at the Blue Ridge Apartment Complex.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO