ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Jessica Jane Applegate: Para swimming champion targets Commonwealth success

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Jane Applegate is targeting Commonwealth Games success after collecting five medals at the recent World Para Swimming Championships. She won three silvers, a bronze and a relay gold in Madeira, where Team GB finished fourth in the medal table. And her success was achieved despite her training being...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Serena Williams leaves Eastbourne starstruck on competitive return to tennis

The signs pointed to one of the greatest players of all time slipping quietly into retirement without the farewell she deserves. But on Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court - almost exactly a year since her last competitive match and just weeks after many had predicted the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion would never play again.
NFL
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Commonwealth Games#Team Gb#Bbc Radio Norfolk#The London Paralympics
BBC

Serena Williams wins alongside Ons Jabeur in comeback at Eastbourne

American great Serena Williams says it would be "dishonest" to say she did not have doubts over whether she would play top-level tennis again. In her comeback after a year out, Williams earned a win alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles. Williams, 40, had not played since retiring injured...
TENNIS
BBC

Pipa: Defender leaves Huddersfield Town for Greek champions Olympiakos

Huddersfield Town defender Pipa has joined Greek Super League champions Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old made 54 appearances in two seasons for Town after joining from Spanish side Espanyol in 2020. He played 37 Championship games in his first season, but was limited to 11 starts in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Roma loans USMNT player Bryan Reynolds to Belgian side Westerlo

United States defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned from AS Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season. The newly promoted first-division club announced the arrival of Reynolds on Tuesday. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Reynolds, who turns 21 this month, started playing for...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Police Scotland urged to improve equality and diversity training

Police Scotland must significantly improve training around equality and diversity, a review has said. The review was ordered after ex-firearms officer Rhona Malone - who had raised concerns about sexism - was paid almost £1m after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised. The review was carried out...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Rail strikes: Drakeford claims staff moved from Wales to England

The Welsh government has stood by comments made by the first minister that Network Rail "removed" staff from Wales to help services in England. The group denied on Tuesday evening it had redeployed staff in such a way. Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused Mr Drakeford of getting his...
TRAFFIC
SB Nation

Burnley and Brighton on the Hunt for Manchester City Players

Manchester City and the academy is bearing fruit. With this success comes suitors and the two notable ones are Burnley with Vincent Kompany and Brighton. Starting with Brighton they are heavy on the pursuit for Liam Delap. In a possible make weight for Marc Cucurella, a report states that Delap could go on loan with a purchase option as City look to sign the Spanish fullback in return. It would make sense and give Delap some minutes in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United forced to choose between Ajax duo

Manchester United will have to choose between Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who both play for new boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax. (Mirror), external. United expect forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Peterborough City Council expresses concerns over BBC Look East merger

A council has unanimously passed a motion vowing to fight the BBC's plans to end its Cambridge-based version of the regional news programme Look East. The BBC is proposing to merge the programme with the version broadcast from Norwich. Peterborough City Council's Shaz Nawaz feared the city would become a...
POLITICS
BBC

Juri Vips: Red Bull suspend reserve driver over racist slur

Red Bull have suspended their test and reserve driver Juri Vips after he used offensive language in an online gaming stream. Red Bull said the 21-year-old Estonian would not conduct any team duties "with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident". He used a racist slur in a...
MOTORSPORTS
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Somerset (Fri)

Vitality T20 Blast, South Group: Glamorgan v Somerset. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Friday, 24 June Time: 18:30 BST. Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Somerset on BBC sport website and app; commentary on BBC Somerset DAB, coverage on BBC Radio Wales; match report on BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
TechCrunch

Paramount+ announces plan for 150 international originals ahead of UK and Ireland launch

The global expansion of the streaming service was first announced in May. Many U.S.-based streaming services are now entering into new countries and territories, as well as investing in international content to attract new audiences and diversify their content offerings across the globe. Disney+, for example, recently launched in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa. The streaming service aims to expand to 160+ countries by its fiscal 2023.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy