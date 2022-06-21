ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Police seek man accused of dealing meth

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a methamphetamine case.

Authorities in Marion County are looking for Jose Contreras, who is wanted on a warrant issued in July 2021. He’s accused of dealing meth.

Man accused of killing cellmate at Marion County jail

Contreras is 5’8” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

