Police seek man accused of dealing meth

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a methamphetamine case.

Authorities in Marion County are looking for Jose Contreras, who is wanted on a warrant issued in July 2021. He’s accused of dealing meth.

Contreras is 5’8” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

