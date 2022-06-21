ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 6

Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines Arts Festival celebrates 25th anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 200 artists are coming together in Downtown Des Moines for the Des Moines Arts Festival! The three-day event features artists from across the country and even abroad. It's happening at the Western Gateway Park. Six blocks of Grand Avenue and Locust Street are closed...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Flathead Catfish#Iowa#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Youtube#Animals#Outdoor X Media
KCCI.com

Indy cars blaze a trail down the streets of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday afternoon Indy cars roared through Des Moines East Village. [pullquote align='left']It was fun to see how many people came to see the cars." [/pullquote]. It was a celebration to create excitement for the return of Indy cars to the Iowa Speedway in Newton from...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines to close June 30

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa Hall of Pride will soon live on through a digital format with the launch of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s online program, Achieve. The Hall of Pride museum, run by the IHSAA, will conclude its public schedule and operating hours on June 30 and close its physical location during the 2022-23 school year. Before that, it will transition to an online platform featuring many of the experiences that have made the Hall of Pride a special venue since its opening at Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines in 2005.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa School of Beauty closing its doors for good

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
OTTUMWA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Medical cannabis expansion in DM mirrors statewide growth

From left: Tim Bratvold, director of business development for Estes Construction; Chris Nelson, owner of Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co.; Lucas Nelson, group president of Bud & Mary’s; and Kevin O’Connor, Iowa president. MedPharm Iowa — now operating under its new, state-agnostic name of Bud & Mary’s...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Local family celebrates mom’s accomplishments 50 years after Title IX

DES MOINES, Iowa — Title IX became law on June 23 in 1972. Fifty years later, one Des Moines woman is remembering her mom who helped get girls' sports in our public schools. Trudie Gustaveson circulated petitions signed by 13,000 Des Moines students, teachers and parents and presented them to the board in 1973.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.

Comments / 0

Community Policy