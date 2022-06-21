Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 200 artists are coming together in Downtown Des Moines for the Des Moines Arts Festival! The three-day event features artists from across the country and even abroad. It's happening at the Western Gateway Park. Six blocks of Grand Avenue and Locust Street are closed...
There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
PAID CONTENT | Stephanie Schoennagel, Marketing Manager-Goodguys, says they are expecting a record crowd this year with over 5000 vehicles expected for this Year for the 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This year's event includes:. Burnout competition. Twilight cruise...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works asked customers Wednesday to limit water use and adhere to a lawn watering schedule. The recommendation comes as Des Moines Water Works continues to see high nitrate concentrations in some drinking water sources. “We want to continue to be able to...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A road on the Southside of Des Moines that leads to an apartment complex and the backend of several businesses is riddled with deep potholes that the city doesn't have the jurisdiction to fix. Dickman Road is a privately owned road, meaning the city's crews...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Alexandra Lock has been donating plasma for years after never testing positive for HIV. But now after one reactive test result, she's barred from ever donating again. "Obviously I was going through all the scenarios in my head. Did they mix it up? Did they...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday afternoon Indy cars roared through Des Moines East Village. [pullquote align='left']It was fun to see how many people came to see the cars." [/pullquote]. It was a celebration to create excitement for the return of Indy cars to the Iowa Speedway in Newton from...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A broken motor means the city of Des Moines is no longer making money with wastewater. The wastewater plant on the southeast side normally pulls methane from wastewater to process and sell it. Currently, they're burning off the methane instead. That's because a key component...
BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa Hall of Pride will soon live on through a digital format with the launch of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s online program, Achieve. The Hall of Pride museum, run by the IHSAA, will conclude its public schedule and operating hours on June 30 and close its physical location during the 2022-23 school year. Before that, it will transition to an online platform featuring many of the experiences that have made the Hall of Pride a special venue since its opening at Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines in 2005.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Instead of delivering mail, a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service is at home recovering on Thursday. That's because the letter carrier was attacked by a pit bull on Wednesday. If you have a dog please keep it inside, or in the backyard...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
From left: Tim Bratvold, director of business development for Estes Construction; Chris Nelson, owner of Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co.; Lucas Nelson, group president of Bud & Mary’s; and Kevin O’Connor, Iowa president. MedPharm Iowa — now operating under its new, state-agnostic name of Bud & Mary’s...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Title IX became law on June 23 in 1972. Fifty years later, one Des Moines woman is remembering her mom who helped get girls' sports in our public schools. Trudie Gustaveson circulated petitions signed by 13,000 Des Moines students, teachers and parents and presented them to the board in 1973.
DES MOINES, IA — On Thursday morning, leaders of the Iowa Democratic party made their pitch to keep the first in the nation spot in the caucuses. Iowa Democrats laid out why the state should keep its status: they have been first in the nation since 1972, there is a great mix of urban and […]
(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
A heated, 20-minute debate analyzing overdue driveway repairs highlighted a tense Grand Junction city council meeting June 13. In all, elected officials resided over a two-and-a-half long meeting detailing a variety of topics. The most heated debate was in connection to a city-owned portion of a driveway owned by the...
