ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

By Kim Hudson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBuPN_0gHCvOhv00

ST. LOUIS – Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes the summer solstice.

Officials call this the longest day to fight the darkness of the disease. In Edwardsville, there will be a fundraiser for research. There will also be a fun cookout to give patients and their caregivers a break. Families can learn new tools for coping at the Vendor Fair as well.

The event is free for families and is Tuesday afternoon from 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 Celebrate The Founding of Nexstar By Giving Back

Nexstar cares about the community! To commemorate the 26th anniversary of our parent company, Nexstar, employees from FOX 2 and KPLR 11 celebrated with Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday, June 17th. It’s an annual event all about giving back to our community and this year, we spent the day packing and distributing food for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

All SLU students and staff required to have COVID vaccine this fall

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall. They are also encouraging everyone eligible to get a booster shot. School officials may require booster doses at a future date. Students and staff can request a medical or religious exemption. Everyone can upload their COVID […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Arnold Food Pantry clients receive free gas cards today

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Arnold Food Pantry is handing out free gas cards Thursday to its clients. The money comes from donations from Arsenal Credit Union and Fireworks City. The Arnold Food Pantry is the largest independent food distribution center in the St. Louis area.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

Gateway Archers BeepBall team host inaugural STL “BeepBall Weekend”

ST. LOUIS — MindsEye, a non-profit that serves the blind and visually impaired, will host its 16th “Ultimate BeepBall Tournament” this Saturday, June 25th. The tournament is part of the first “BeepBall Weekend” in St. Louis. BeepBall is a modified version of baseball tailored to blind or visually impaired people. In preparation for the event, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Longest Day#Louis#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
SAINT PETERS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Three teens discuss the toxic hookup culture in Jewish youth groups and summer camps

Jewish summer camps and youth movements are a time-honored tradition—tens of thousands of Jewish teens participate. But a group of young Jews is calling out what they say is a “toxic hookup culture” in many of these institutions. In this episode of Can We Talk?, Jen Richler talks with Dahlia Soussan, Ellanora Lerner and Madeline Canfield, three of the founders of Jewish Teens for Empowered Consent, about how they hope to change the culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis American

The Coronavirus Strikes Back!

“Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in.”. When it comes to relaxed anxieties regarding COVID-19, many people can relate to that iconic line uttered by actor Al Pacino in the Godfather Part III. Despite feelings that the pandemic is finally winding down, a distressing surge...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What to know as PrideFest returns to Downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis region’s largest festivals celebrating the LGBTQ communities returns this weekend. PrideFest is set for June 25-26 in downtown St. Louis. The near-annual celebration was canceled the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, PrideFest events around St. Louis have drawn up to 300,000 people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy