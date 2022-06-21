The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association recognizes the summer solstice.

Officials call this the longest day to fight the darkness of the disease. In Edwardsville, there will be a fundraiser for research. There will also be a fun cookout to give patients and their caregivers a break. Families can learn new tools for coping at the Vendor Fair as well.

The event is free for families and is Tuesday afternoon from 12 to 6 p.m. For more information, click here .

