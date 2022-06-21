Hawkins County Rescue Squad fireworks sale fundraiser begins today

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will be doing its first ever fireworks fundraiser this year for the Fourth of July

Sales began Tuesday and will continue through July 5th. On Tuesday they will be open 4-10 p.m., and afterwards the tentative hours are 4-9 p.m.

Fireworks can be purchased at the lower parking lot of the Rescue Squad building at 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.

Orange cones have been set to direct you in to prevent blocking the emergency vehicles entrance and exit. All major credit cards and cash will be excepted.

A 10% discount will be given to active or retired military or first responders will valid ID.

Please come by and visit us for all your fireworks needs! We greatly appreciate all the support!!