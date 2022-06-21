ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Hudson site's $60M tax break • Man claims pet alligator 'held hostage' • Drunk driver hits Detroit police

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY NEWS HIT - The Detroit City Council is expected to weigh in on tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks for Billionaire Dan Gilbert's latest real estate project at the former Hudson building site. The city council postponed a vote on the tax break last week, which...

Comments / 1

 

Detroit News

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside. Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.
2 shot while standing in front of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were shot while standing in front of a Detroit home early Thursday. Police said someone pulled up to the home in the 19600 block of Eureka and fired at the 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Read more Detroit...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On 2019 Murder Of 23-Year-Old In Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are still searching for a suspect after 23-year-old Natalian Ringo was found dead in Highland Park in 2019. Natalian Ringo | Credit: Crime Stoppers Officials say Ringo was found on August 29, 2019, at about 7:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of George St. near Puritan. According to Ringo’s family, he had received a call to go and meet someone in the area of Highland Park where he typically frequented. He left the house between 1 and 2 a.m. and told his brother he would be back shortly, but then did not return home. Police found Ringo shot to death in his silver 2011 Malibu, which was still running when officers found him. He graduated from Belleville High School, was a student at Kentucky State University, and aspired to open a clothing store. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Ringo. All tips remain anonymous. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
reporterwings.com

Police Recover 13 F-150 Raptors Stolen From Ford Dearborn Plant

It seems Ford was the target of another high-profile vehicle heist. This time around, thieves made off with no less than 13 F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, with a total value of $1 million dollars. And they were literally nabbed from Ford’s backyard. Specifically, the pickup trucks were stolen from...
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side. Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7. Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle. According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
