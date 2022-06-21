The Hudson site's $60M tax break • Man claims pet alligator 'held hostage' • Drunk driver hits Detroit police

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are still searching for a suspect after 23-year-old Natalian Ringo was found dead in Highland Park in 2019. Natalian Ringo | Credit: Crime Stoppers Officials say Ringo was found on August 29, 2019, at about 7:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of George St. near Puritan. According to Ringo’s family, he had received a call to go and meet someone in the area of Highland Park where he typically frequented. He left the house between 1 and 2 a.m. and told his brother he would be back shortly, but then did not return home. Police found Ringo shot to death in his silver 2011 Malibu, which was still running when officers found him. He graduated from Belleville High School, was a student at Kentucky State University, and aspired to open a clothing store. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Ringo. All tips remain anonymous. To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HIGHLAND PARK, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO