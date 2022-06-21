Summer officially starts with sunshine!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Summer Solstice, Utah!

We officially started summer at 3:13 a.m. and it’s the longest day of the year with the sunrise at 5:56 a.m., and the sunset at 9:03 p.m. We usher in the new season with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs across the state rebounding to seasonal averages. The Wasatch Front will see a beautiful day in the 80s, with Salt Lake looking to hit the seasonal norm of 86 as a daytime high.

We’re expecting temperatures in the 80s in the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, the I-15 corridor and many spots in Central Utah. If you’re looking for the warmth, it’s building back in SE Utah and St. George with 90s returning and St. George aiming to hit a high of 98, which is exactly where the temps should be this time of year. Expect quiet conditions for the solstice as it stays dry and high pressure returns as we undergo this warming trend.

Heading into midweek, there will be changes. The southerly flow returns thanks to an upper-level low pressure that will set up shop southwest and the dome of high pressure to the east. This setup will stay almost stationary for the remainder of the workweek into the weekend and allows for another monsoon push with monsoonal moisture surging into the state.

By Wednesday, we could see isolated showers and storms in southern Utah. This means flash flood potential upticks and national parks, including Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef, all hit the “possible” category for flash flood potential. Plan accordingly and don’t take risks. The chance of a thunderstorm pushes further north each day and could hit northern Utah by Friday.

At this point, the heat is back as daytime highs plateau above average. Models are hinting potential moisture may move in through the weekend, so keep those fingers crossed! We need all the measurable moisture we can get. Stay tuned for more information and Happy Summer, friends!

Bottom line? A sunny, dry start to Summer with average warmth expected.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

