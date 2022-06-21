ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Lightning scorches The Prairie School

By Rob Reischel - Freeman Correspondent
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — They’ve carried Lake Country Lutheran’s offense all season long. So, with the season on the line Saturday evening, it’s no surprise the Lightning’s ‘Big Three’ came up huge. LCL’s Layla Kelbel, Brooke Kerwin and Grace Daniels all scored second-half goals...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Warhawks hungry to get to next level

The Germantown boys golf team experienced plenty of success this season. The Warhawks took second place out of eight teams at the Cedarburg regional with a score of 307. Camden Schmidt finished in a tie for first place with a score of 72, Cody Schmidt tied for eighth place with a score of 77, Kolby Bohling finished in a tie for 10th place with a score of 78, and Sam Sies finished in a tie for 16th place with a score of 80. Jody Bruss finished in a tie for 27th place with a score of 84.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

For Pioneers coaches, the impact is large and long-lasting

WAUKESHA — When you ask someone involved in girls or women’s sports about the impact that Title IX has had over its 50 years of existence, you’re likely to hear words like important, historic or monumental when describing it. For Carroll University women’s soccer coach Susie Foster, it’s almost indescribable.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Title IX turns 50 years old

OZAUKEE COUNTY — As Title IX turns 50 years old today, Bob Maronde took a moment to reflect upon how much things have changed since the legislation was enacted. “It truly has evolved,” the former Grafton High School girls basketball head coach said about the growth of opportunities for girls to participate along with the level of competition. “When I was going through high school, it was guys sports and they had girls intramurals.”
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Title IX has lasting impact around Washington County

It’s important to have role models. Especially when it comes to completely opening the doors of sports opportunity for girls and women that the 50-year-old historic legislation known as Title IX left somewhat ajar. Originally designed to bar discrimination on the basis of sex for organizations that accepted federal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ken Griffin moving hedge fund headquarters from Chicago to Miami

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is moving his company’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami. In a note to employees Thursday, Griffin said his investment firm, Citadel, will relocate to new headquarters in Miami’s financial district after more than 30 years in Chicago. Citadel, which has about 1,000 employees in Chicago, will maintain an office in the city, but many are expected to shift with the corporate locus to the Sunshine State, where Griffin, a Florida native, recently moved with his family.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bands on the Beach returns Friday

OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Daniel ‘Dan’ White

Jan. 8, 1951 - June 13, 2022. Daniel “Dan” White, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center, due to health complications. Dan was born in West Allis to Douglas and Marian (Backhaus) White on January 8, 1951. He attended Beechwood Elementary and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1969. Dan worked various jobs before and after enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star. He married Susan Norman in May 1977 and together they had two daughters. On September 23, 1989, he was united in marriage to Jean Dahlke in Milwaukee. Prior to, and during their married life in Waukesha, Dan served as a State Fair Park officer and a parks officer with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a Town of Pewaukee police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sports bar Loaded Slate closes permanently after 11 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leonard ‘Lenny’ G. McKay

May 3, 1939 - June 19, 2022. Leonard “Lenny” G. McKay, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Accent Care Hospice/Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. He was born on May 3, 1939, in West Bend to Oliver and Bernice (nee Zahn) McKay.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Restaurants

WAUKESHA — Mr. Wok Pan Asian is reopening under new management. Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location. HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. Former...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July, with residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
WISN

Hometown Tragedy: Missing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Amarah ‘Jerica’ Banks, was a Milwaukee native and mother of three children living in the Sunset Heights neighborhood of the city. Jerica was an honor student and graduate of the Milwaukee School of the Arts. She loved being a mother to her children Zaniya Ivery,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Duernberger

May 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022. Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille “Tudy” (nee Miller) Palt.
WEST BEND, WI

