Legislature examines ‘e-residency’ program

By By Stephen Dow The Sheridan Press Via Wyoming News Exchange
 3 days ago

SHERIDAN – A Wyoming Legislature committee is discussing an “e-residency” program, which would allow computer-based businesses in other states to operate under Wyoming’s business environment and statutes without physically relocating.

The Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology discussed the concept during its meeting here this past week.

While the e-residency model has not been implemented in the U.S. yet, the European country of Estonia has set a successful precedent, according to a December 2021 memo prepared by Legislative Service Office staffer Clarissa Nord.

Estonia first launched e-residency in 2014 to attract international business and increase the country’s international recognition in digital affairs, Nord wrote. Currently, Estonia has more than 84,000 e-residents from 170 countries that have established 16,000 companies. It is not a travel document, citizenship or an actual residency, but a digital identity to incorporate a business, Nord wrote.

Wyoming has set itself up particularly well for its own e-residency program, as the legislation passed by the blockchain panel over the last five years – from a 2018 bill authorizing the use of electronic corporate records to a 2021 bill defining corporate digital identity – has created a friendly climate for digital businesses, said Raza Khan, a New York-based information technology entrepreneur.

However, only businesses with physical locations within the state can currently benefit from the state’s policies, Khan said. That’s where e-residency comes in.

“I myself am interested in a number of the policies Wyoming is developing but might not be able to participate given where I am geographically located at a given time,” Khan said. “At the same time, it’s not as though everyone in America can move to Wyoming. I don’t think that’s going to succeed from an infrastructure perspective, despite how beautiful the state is. So I think it creates this interesting opportunity and demand for e-residency.”

Beyond financial incentives in potentially higher tax collections, there are other values for implementing an e-residency program, said Christopher Allen, founder of Blockchain Commons. For example, Allen argued e-residents could be beneficial partners to in-state startups.

“If you look purely at the Estonian example, there are real numbers on how their own startup ecosystem has doubled or tripled because of the ease in which other companies and organizations can partner with the emerging startup scene,” Allen said. “The synergetic effect of local, U.S. and international companies working together has had a large impact there.”

No decisions were made during the meeting. Committee co-chair Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said there is still much to be discussed and considered as the state looks into the pros and cons of an e-residency program.

“I think this is a very interesting space, and there’s a lot of things to explore,” Rothfuss said. “I’m not entirely sure of all the things we can and can’t do, but we need to figure this out.”

