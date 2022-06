Just a few weeks ago, Beachwood schools wished the graduates of the class of 2022 well as they moved on to their next pursuits – college, military service or work. These students experienced three years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still exemplified our district’s mission: “To develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience.” Similarly, our Hometown Heroes banners were just hung across the district to celebrate the inspiring and dedicated work of our Beachwood schools employees who are also committed to this mission.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO