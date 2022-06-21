Dry and cooler today; T-storms again late week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brian Karstens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! The weather is looking much quieter and cooler in KELOLAND today. After 80mph winds in the Pierre area last night, cooler and breezy weather is common this morning. Sioux Falls hit 100 yesterday. That should be...

