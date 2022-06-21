Dry and cooler today; T-storms again late week

Thunderstorms are set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday amid fears that roads, homes and businesses could be flooded.The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West, meaning Glastonbury revellers could be caught in torrential downpours.With another rail strike taking place on Thursday, it is likely the storms will add to transport issues with poor driving conditions and floodwater on roads, potentially causing danger to life.The Met Office said there is a chance of further rail and bus cancellations...
