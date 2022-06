According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a hiker took a big fall near the 14,099-foot Snowmass Mountain on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 21. A report of an accident was received by the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Communications Center at about 4:25 PM, following a 27-year-old woman's 400-foot fall down a steep slope that was covered in snow and scree. GPS coordinates from a SPOT Rescue Beacon device pinned the woman at Snowmass Lake, which is found just east of Snowmass Mountain at an elevation of 10,980 feet.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO