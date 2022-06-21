Biden approves pay increases, healthcare improvements for federal wildland firefighters

June 21 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Tuesday that it will give a significant pay raise to federal wildland firefighters and improve access to healthcare and mental wellness resources.

Last year, President Joe Biden's administration ensured that the firefighters, who often find themselves on the front lines of wildfires in the United States, will now make at least $15 per hour. That's a pay increase for more than 11,300 firefighters.

Wildland crews are presently battling wildfires from California and Arizona to New Jersey.

"This increase in the minimum wage was a critical first step for the dignity and respect of all federal employees," the White House said in a statement.

Last year's bipartisan infrastructure law contains the money for the pay raises and authorizes pay increases by $20,000 per year or 50% of their current base salary, whichever is lower. The increase is retroactive going back to last October.

The pay increases for federal wildland fire crews will be funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law, officials said. File Photo by U.S. Forest Service - Pacific Northwest Region/UPI

The White House said federal agencies will start processing the updated payments in the coming weeks, with additional payments through July and August.

"The $600 million in the bipartisan infrastructure laws serves as a bridge for two years as the administration works with Congress on long-term reforms," the White House added.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced last week the creation of a wildland firefighter health and wellbeing program to help federal crews deal with stress and health concerns that come with their work conditions.

"Shifting development patterns, land and fire management decisions, and climate change have turned fire 'seasons' into fire 'years' in which increasingly destructive fires are exceeding available Federal firefighting resources," the administration said in a statement.

"Federal firefighters also lack an official, uniform occupational series and a clear path for career advancement through the federal government."