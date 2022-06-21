ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

The Safeway Shopping Cart Saga Continues

thefallonpost.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Safeway has made the payment to the city for their efforts at gathering carts and the carts are back at the store as of today, Tuesday, June 21. If you went shopping at Safeway this weekend and needed more than a couple of items, you were lucky to find...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 3

Gordon Woodworth
3d ago

If they don't have carts to use, we will shop elsewhere. So why can't the city make an ordinance that taking a cart off the store property is theft?

Reply(1)
3
thefallonpost.org

Live Local Launches During 4th of July Celebrations

The 2022 Live Local Fallon campaign is launching during the City of Fallon’s Fourth of July celebrations as the program makes an updated return. Live Local Fallon is rewarding residents for shopping and eating locally by using a free mobile-exclusive digital passport. This allows residents to check the website regularly and redeem optional discounts at various locations in town. Monthly prizes will be awarded for supporting local businesses.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar owner transitions business into new express skin care spa

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After eight years, Jennifer Jeffers is saying good-bye to Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar. Over the last two years of the pandemic, selling to the luxury spa retail in a small boutique couldn’t keep up with big store’s online product and prices. However, she said the one thing that continued to do well was the service side of her business (Plumb and Pine) with lash extensions, brow waxing and tinting, and facials.
RENO, NV
Emily Henderson

Emily Bowser Is Back With Another WILD Reno Rollercoaster: The Front Yard (PART ONE)

Hello my friends, it’s good to be back and I’ve missed sharing my thoughts and feelings around my epic adventure (?…traumatizing event?) of buying and renovating a home in a wildly expensive city. It’s been almost exactly 2 years since I gave you a process post on my backyard. I considered it a journey then because it had been almost 4 years since we bought at that point. We’re still not “finished” (are you ever really?). In the meantime, I want to give you an intro post for our front yard. I want to talk demo, construction, real numbers, the creative process, urban gardening, furniture design, and of course, cats. This will be a multi-part series that will end in a full outdoor reveal which *may* even include our back unit’s outdoor space. So come along, why don’t you?
RENO, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: Gary Platt celebrates 1 million chairs with party at Reno headquarters

One million chairs will fill approximately 14 NFL stadiums to capacity. One million is the number of tickets already sold for Bruce Springsteen’s international tour in 2023. And one million is about 150,00 less than the total attendance at Pittsburgh Pirates’ home games in 2021. It’s also the...
RENO, NV
kolomkobir.com

Enjoy Watersports, Camping, And More At This Quiet Nevada State Park

Sunnier months in Nevada are the perfect time to head out to find some of the best scenery right here in the Silver State. For an ideal getaway to stretch out with the family, head to Rye Patch State Recreation Area where you will have plenty of room to yourselves. Located in Lovelock, Nevada, the state park takes full advantage of its proximity to a 22-mile-long reservoir!
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Summer Events in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Event season is heating up in Carson City. There are plenty of fun and family-friendly activities planned for this summer. Lydia Beck visited KOLO 8 to talk about what visitors and residents can expect this season.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo an ever-growing family affair for Elko’s Eldridge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Growing up in Elko, Dakota Eldridge’s favorite time of the year was always during the Reno Rodeo. “Just a great memory as a kid watching what our future would look like if we someday were here,” said Eldridge. “Now I’m here living the dream.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Spanish Springs robbery

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who robbed the Walgreens in Spanish Springs Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. June 20, 2022 at the store on Pyramid Highway and Eagle Canyon Drive. The Washoe County...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why is WCSD throwing out old furniture?

Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file, one of our viewers wrote in with a question about the opening of the new O'Brien Middle School in Stead. As demolition of the old school draws near, our viewer Mike noticed dumpsters full of chairs, desks and garbage cans outside the school. Why is the district tossing out all of that furniture?
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple free live concerts in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks launched its Hello Summer Celebration Series with the Rockin’ on the River event Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rock Park. The free event featured live music from the local band Rick Hays & American Steel, cornhole, swag,...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new casino in Sparks is one step closer to opening later this summer. Legends Bay Casino announced Thursday they have received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission paving the way for Olympia Gaming to begin operations when the casino opens this summer. “We deeply...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Sparks Peterbilt dealer struggling to meet demand

The automobile industry isn’t the only manufacturing sector experiencing lengthy production delays. The trucking industry has been equally impacted – perhaps even more so – and manufacturers are struggling to meet client demand. Lane Powell, general manager of leasing for the Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment dealership...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

All are welcome to come aboard at the Great Western Steam Up in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Railroad Museum is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Silver State’s famed V&T Railroad. The director at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Dan Thielen, and the President of the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Todd Moore, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Great Western Steam Up.
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

TCID Raises the Water Allocation

On Tuesday, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held a special meeting to discuss and re-evaluate the 2022 Water Supply. Board members agreed to raise the allocation from 70% to 85%. “The run-off has outperformed our expectations,” said Rusty Jardine, who is completing his last week at the district prior to retiring. He will be replaced by Ben Shawcroft who has served Churchill County as the Civil Deputy District Attorney.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

